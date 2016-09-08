Toronto’s Best Dressed: AGO board member and philanthropist Maxine Granovsky Gluskin
Aesthete and ball gown–averse gala-goer
Anyone who meets Maxine Granovsky Gluskin can instantly tell that she’s an art lover. The philanthropist and president of the AGO’s board of trustees treats her wardrobe like a gallery, filling it with bold colours and sculptural accessories: “I love visual beauty, and I try to use my clothes as an expression of who I am,” she says. Right now, she’s inspired by the vibrant shades of the German expressionists. At charity galas and fundraisers, you’re more likely to see Granovsky Gluskin in a canary-yellow leather skirt paired with a pink-and-blue sequinned top than a formal dress (“I don’t do the ball gown thing,” she says). And even if she’s just in a leather jacket and jeans, Granovsky Gluskin will accent the look with a striking piece from her impressive costume jewellery collection. Naturally, her favourite accessories (a massive red-and-pink silk flower attached to a bronzed chain from Dries Van Noten, for instance) are ones that wouldn’t look out of place on display at the Tate Modern.