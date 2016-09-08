Fashion

Toronto’s Best Dressed: AGO board member and philanthropist Maxine Granovsky Gluskin

Aesthete and ball gown–averse gala-goer

Granovsky Gluskin, seen here at Union restaurant, wears a Marni skirt and necklace, Prada sweater and Fendi shoes. Her handbag is Frank Gehry/Louis Vuitton. Granovsky Gluskin, seen here at Union restaurant, wears a Marni skirt and necklace, Prada sweater and Fendi shoes. Her handbag is Frank Gehry/Louis Vuitton.
 Photograph by Vanessa Heins

Anyone who meets Maxine Granovsky Gluskin can instantly tell that she’s an art lover. The philanthropist and president of the AGO’s board of trustees treats her wardrobe like a gallery, filling it with bold colours and sculptural accessories: “I love visual beauty, and I try to use my clothes as an expression of who I am,” she says. Right now, she’s inspired by the vibrant shades of the German expressionists. At charity galas and fundraisers, you’re more likely to see Granovsky Gluskin in a canary-yellow leather skirt paired with a pink-and-blue sequinned top than a formal dress (“I don’t do the ball gown thing,” she says). And even if she’s just in a leather jacket and jeans, Granovsky Gluskin will accent the look with a striking piece from her impressive costume jewellery collection. Naturally, her favourite accessories (a massive red-and-pink silk flower attached to a bronzed chain from Dries Van Noten, for instance) are ones that wouldn’t look out of place on display at the Tate Modern.

Current Obsessions

A Neutral Lip Colour“Nars lipstick in Barbara is a great neutral shade for daytime that goes with most skin tones.” $39. Sephora.com.
“Nars lipstick in Barbara is a great neutral shade for daytime that goes with most skin tones.” $39. Sephora.com.
Classic Chanel Dress“This dress has all the elements that make Chanel iconic.” $14,500. Chanel, 131 Bloor St. W.
“This dress has all the elements that make Chanel iconic.” $14,500. Chanel, 131 Bloor St. W.
Vilhelm Perfume In Room Service“This scent has notes of rose, sandalwood and mandarin nectar. It’s fresh yet mysterious!” $318. Vilhelmparfumerie.com.
“This scent has notes of rose, sandalwood and mandarin nectar. It’s fresh yet mysterious!” $318. Vilhelmparfumerie.com.
Gucci Jacket“I love the mix of fabrics and colours It’s great with jeans and can also be dressed up for black tie.” $6,920. Gucci.com.
“I love the mix of fabrics and colours It’s great with jeans and can also be dressed up for black tie.” $6,920. Gucci.com.

