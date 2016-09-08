Toronto’s Best Dressed: eTalk reporter Liz Trinnear

The glam TV star on her fashion hits and misdemeanours

Trinnear was photographed at Pai restaurant, wearing a Zara suit and gold brogues by Aldo, with jewellery by Jenny Bird and H&M.

For most of us, a wardrobe malfunction involves, at worst, the stares of a subway car full of commuters. Poor Liz Trinnear had hundreds of thousands of potential witnesses to her own colossal fashion fail. “It was my first year at MuchMusic,” she says. “I was aiming for a really simple, classic look, so I opted for a jumpsuit with a deep plunge…and wound up walking the red carpet with my fly down.” Six years later, Trinnear has fully recovered, and now benefits from the sage wisdom of stylist and close pal Katie Tobin.

That '70s show #ootd #lizlooks @hm A photo posted by Liz Trinnear (@liztrinnear) on Aug 31, 2016 at 2:04pm PDT

Though the erstwhile MuchMusic VJ Search winner is more glam in her new role as an eTalk reporter, she still describes her overall look as “randomland ranch,” a chameleon-like approach that’s both spiritually and aesthetically inflected by Gwen Stefani.

Deets Day 1 #CalgaryStampede A photo posted by Liz Trinnear (@liztrinnear) on Jul 14, 2016 at 7:52am PDT

“I’ve looked up to her since I was in Grade 3,” Trinnear says. “She goes from punk-rock princess to high-fashion designer; she’s a mogul; she’s my inspiration all-around.”

Current Obsessions Motorcycle Jacket

“I have a collection of them—they make me feel varsity cool—including this graffiti-tagged one.” Hana Moto by IRO, $1,700. Intermix.com. Lip Stain

“I’m obsessed with 01 Always Red by Sephora. I can go a full day and it won’t move or bleed.” $18. Sephora.com. Maison Louis Marie No. 4 Perfume

“It’s a bit like Le Labo’s Santal, which Drake wears. It’s unisex but sexy.” $74. Maisonlouismarie.com. Nike Thea Sneakers

“I’m going to get married in sneakers. I just got engaged, and my fiancé’s down, so that’s how I know I’ve found the right guy.” $150. Nike.com.