Toronto’s Best Dressed: eTalk reporter Liz Trinnear
Toronto’s Best Dressed: eTalk reporter Liz Trinnear
Toronto’s Best Dressed: eTalk reporter Liz Trinnear
The glam TV star on her fashion hits and misdemeanours
For most of us, a wardrobe malfunction involves, at worst, the stares of a subway car full of commuters. Poor Liz Trinnear had hundreds of thousands of potential witnesses to her own colossal fashion fail. “It was my first year at MuchMusic,” she says. “I was aiming for a really simple, classic look, so I opted for a jumpsuit with a deep plunge…and wound up walking the red carpet with my fly down.” Six years later, Trinnear has fully recovered, and now benefits from the sage wisdom of stylist and close pal Katie Tobin.
Though the erstwhile MuchMusic VJ Search winner is more glam in her new role as an eTalk reporter, she still describes her overall look as “randomland ranch,” a chameleon-like approach that’s both spiritually and aesthetically inflected by Gwen Stefani.
“I’ve looked up to her since I was in Grade 3,” Trinnear says. “She goes from punk-rock princess to high-fashion designer; she’s a mogul; she’s my inspiration all-around.”