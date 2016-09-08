Toronto’s Best Dressed: High-powered real estate VP Krystal Koo
Toronto’s Best Dressed: High-powered real estate VP Krystal Koo
Toronto’s Best Dressed: High-powered real estate VP Krystal Koo
Real estate veep by day, glittery socialite by night
As the vice-president of sales and marketing for the real estate company Dream, Krystal Koo keeps her office attire fairly consistent. There are pencil skirts, tailored dress pants, elegant blouses—clothing that can, when necessary, be paired with safety boots from Mark’s, which Koo will slip on at construction sites like Toronto’s just-completed Canary District. (The guys helping build the mixed-use neighbourhood, home of the Cooper Koo Family YMCA, tried to give her a pink hard hat, too, but Koo wasn’t biting.) Formal events, which she attends with her husband, Michael Cooper, are where she gives herself licence to experiment, playing with “cocktail dresses and mermaid shapes and full-on ball gowns,” she says. “I don’t hold back. That’s where I have a lot of fun.”
On Sundays, though, it’s nothing but jeans and tees. “I have a two-year-old,” she says. “I need things that are easy to get dirty and easy to make clean.”