Toronto’s Best Dressed: High-powered real estate VP Krystal Koo

Real estate veep by day, glittery socialite by night

Photographed in her dining room, Koo wears an embellished gown by Altuzarra.

As the vice-president of sales and marketing for the real estate company Dream, Krystal Koo keeps her office attire fairly consistent. There are pencil skirts, tailored dress pants, elegant blouses—clothing that can, when necessary, be paired with safety boots from Mark’s, which Koo will slip on at construction sites like Toronto’s just-completed Canary District. (The guys helping build the mixed-use neighbourhood, home of the Cooper Koo Family YMCA, tried to give her a pink hard hat, too, but Koo wasn’t biting.) Formal events, which she attends with her husband, Michael Cooper, are where she gives herself licence to experiment, playing with “cocktail dresses and mermaid shapes and full-on ball gowns,” she says. “I don’t hold back. That’s where I have a lot of fun.”

In love with this @jasonwu thank you thank you thank you for making me feel beautiful. @cafawards ready. #JasonWu up for international designer of the year. A photo posted by Krystal Kooper (@krystalkooper) on Apr 15, 2016 at 3:51pm PDT

I am ready to celebrate my dearest @kirkpickersgill @stephento royally with a touch of @philiptreacy #gcis10 #dressroyally #madeincanada @gretaconstantine A photo posted by Krystal Kooper (@krystalkooper) on Apr 2, 2016 at 5:18pm PDT

On Sundays, though, it’s nothing but jeans and tees. “I have a two-year-old,” she says. “I need things that are easy to get dirty and easy to make clean.”

Current Obsessions Mugler Fringed Top

“Knitwear is essential for my day-to-day fall outfits. The fringe really makes it playful.” $1,160. The Room, 176 Yonge St. Jason Wu Dress “It has a classic, elegant cut, but the flowers make it vibrant and give it a bit of life.” $3,495. The Room. Pucci Sequined Skirt

“I can wear this with a plain black blouse and black pumps, but in the evening, a fun top and accessories will make it shine.” $2,700. The Room. Maison Margiela Coat

“Fall is a great time for coats, and this one has a beautiful sheen that can easily be dressed up for dinner.” $3,030. The Room.