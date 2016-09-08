Toronto’s Best Dressed: Dapper Blue Jays centre-fielder Kevin Pillar
Who knew the Blue Jays have an undercover cowboy?
It might surprise you to know that Kevin Pillar has multiple pairs of cowboy boots. The handsome, 27-year-old Blue Jays centrefielder, known for his acrobatic dives and incredible catches, tends to tailor his outfits to the city he’s in. So whenever he touches down in Texas or Kansas City, he’s wearing his trusty leather stompers. Off the field, Pillar favours simple jeans and T-shirts, but he isn’t afraid to up the ante and put on a suit for a plane ride.
Another important element of his style is his hair and beard, both groomed to incisor-like perfection. His secret weapon? Josh Diamante at Throne Barbershop. “During the season he’s the only guy I will let cut my hair,” he says.
Pillar recently graced the cover of Gotstyle Man, the magazine for the luxury men’s retailer, and takes his style cues from fellow teammates like Marcus Stroman, Russell Martin and J. A. Happ. “Whether it’s my teammates or a random stranger, I’m not afraid to ask what they have on. And if I like it, I’ll go get it.”