Toronto’s Best Dressed: Dapper Blue Jays centre-fielder Kevin Pillar

Who knew the Blue Jays have an undercover cowboy?

Pillar, who was photographed near Fort York Boulevard, wears head-to-toe BOSS.

It might surprise you to know that Kevin Pillar has multiple pairs of cowboy boots. The handsome, 27-year-old Blue Jays centrefielder, known for his acrobatic dives and incredible catches, tends to tailor his outfits to the city he’s in. So whenever he touches down in Texas or Kansas City, he’s wearing his trusty leather stompers. Off the field, Pillar favours simple jeans and T-shirts, but he isn’t afraid to up the ante and put on a suit for a plane ride.

Thank you to @yosox and all of their support.. Check out the KP11 sock collection!! A photo posted by Kevin Pillar (@kpillar11) on Apr 15, 2016 at 10:31am PDT

Another important element of his style is his hair and beard, both groomed to incisor-like perfection. His secret weapon? Josh Diamante at Throne Barbershop. “During the season he’s the only guy I will let cut my hair,” he says.

Wedding season!! #kauai #lovethelinkerts A photo posted by Kevin Pillar (@kpillar11) on Nov 7, 2015 at 11:30pm PST

Pillar recently graced the cover of Gotstyle Man, the magazine for the luxury men’s retailer, and takes his style cues from fellow teammates like Marcus Stroman, Russell Martin and J. A. Happ. “Whether it’s my teammates or a random stranger, I’m not afraid to ask what they have on. And if I like it, I’ll go get it.”

Current Obsessions American Crew Hair Wax

“My hair kind of looks fro-ish without it.” $19.95. Trade Secrets, Eaton Centre, 220 Yonge St. Adidas High-Top Sneakers

“I’m an Adidas guy. I wear a lot of Adidas, including Yeezys.” From $265. Adidas.ca. Halfwits Shirts

“It’s a Toronto-based company. I like their T-shirts.” $29. Halfwitsclothing.ca. John Varvatos Cologne

“I got it as a gift from one of my teammates three years ago, and I’ve worn it ever since.” $89. Sephora.com.