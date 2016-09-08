Toronto’s Best Dressed: CanCon music mainstay Kardinal Offishall

Rapper, producer and avant-garde outfit aficionado

Seen here at Call and Response, Kardinal Offishall wears a hat from Brimz, watch by Diesel, and shirt and jacket from Call and Response.

Kardinal Offishall’s sense of style is all about originality. For most of his decades-long career, that meant adding a funky fedora or heavy gold chain to casual streetwear. Lately, however, his style has taken a more highbrow turn—especially on red carpets, where he’s been spotted in exotic furs and luxe leathers.

Batteries not included to blxxdclxxt…#TIFF season has begun…#gettingrealjiggywitit #shinyvessman #partoftheCaribbeanAvengers #mypowersincludecussingoutyuhrassclxxt! A photo posted by Kardinal (@kardinalo) on Sep 8, 2016 at 5:03am PDT

He credits the transformation to friend and London-based designer Nana Boateng, who encouraged him to step up his game by telling him in 2010, “You can’t be considered a king and only have part of what you do reflect royalty.” Now, Offishall (né Jason Harrow) designs his own pieces with the team at Toronto’s avant-garde boutique Call and Response (formerly Magpie), who aren’t afraid of his ideas. “I’ll say I’m thinking of something with feathers and sequins, and they’ll be like ‘We got you.’ ”

This smile on my face is because I took a second to acknowledge the blessings I received and the blessings I pass on to my younger G'z. Salute to everybody out there who taught me as much as I have taught them. Each one teach one. The one who knows everything knows that he knows nothing at all. #foreverastudent #foreverarudebwoy #4ever16 A photo posted by Kardinal (@kardinalo) on Jun 15, 2016 at 2:12pm PDT

Together, they imagine one-of-a-kind looks that reflect his boundless energy. “I want every piece I wear to speak for me. I love when my outfit tells people I’ve arrived.”

Current Obsessions A Bright Accessory

It has to be borderline offensive.” $14. Happysocks.com. Brimz Mountie Hat

“I love having a plethora of hats that allow you to express how you feel every day.” $225. Brimzofficial.com. Custom Vest from Call and Response

“We do a lot of fashion brainstorming. I’ll say, that’s great, but why don’t we take off the sleeves?” From $500. 702 Queen St. W. Bevel Shaving System

“It gives you the smoothest skin.” $30 per month. Getbevel.com.