Toronto’s Best Dressed: Ageless beauty Judith Maria Bradley
Toronto’s Best Dressed: Ageless beauty Judith Maria Bradley
Toronto’s Best Dressed: Ageless beauty Judith Maria Bradley
For the 71-year-old fashion model, it’s all about accessorizing
Judith Maria Bradley may be three times the age of most street-style icons, but her fearlessness and formidable Instagram presence have made her a muse. “Women stop me every day and ask how I found my style,” she says. “I was so shocked at first. Style is complicated—it’s in everything you do, from the way you hold your fork to the way you shake your leg. It’s your soul.”
😎. BACK TO ONE OF MY FAVOURITE ART GALLERIES IN MIRVISH VILLAGE . THE WONDERFUL YELLOW DUDE IS ACTUALLY CALLED. " YELLOW GIRL WITH SLIPPERS " . The new show by JEAN CHRISTIAN KNAFF AND CLAUDE MICELI IS GLORIOUS . A MUST SEE @chaleandassociates . WE ALL NEED THESE CREATIONS TO BRIGHTEN OUR LIVES . 😎😎😎. #artgallery #joy #now #friendship #sojudith #torontolife #pearlwoman #ulashe #sculptures #mirvishvillage #crystals #veryfrench #timewellspent #cityscape #neverstop 😎😎😎
Bradley, who only started modelling two years ago at age 69, credits her parents with shaping her aesthetic sense. “They took me to all the movies, and I grew up watching Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers—that was my download, my app.” Today, she says she could wear a garbage bag and make it fashionable, though she’s partial to designers like Balenciaga and Yamamoto.
🔷🔷🔷. A CURTSY FOR MONSIEUR CHRISTIAN DIOR ! YOU WERE HEAVEN SENT. ! 🔷🔷🔷. #dancewithmehenry #taketheshot #hats blue velvet #madhatter #besttoppers #torontostyle #blue #nevertoomuch #gratitude #thankyouforthelove #sojudith #alittlesass #stepup #besthat #vintage #torontovintage #queenwest #cabaret #foreveryoung #ageless 🔷🔷🔷
Her signature look—glam owl shades, artful accessories—may be distinctive, but she refuses to reduce it to a pithy descriptor. “Once you define something,” she says, “you eliminate all other possibilities.”