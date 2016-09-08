Toronto’s Best Dressed: Monochrome-loving stylist Joelle Litt
A fashion pro with a penchant for making fashion statements
A broken leg and a colossal cast didn’t stop stylist Joelle Litt from storming Toronto Fashion Week last year: she lined up a friend for each show to open doors and carry her purse, and she wore a hot-pink shift dress and matching motorcycle jacket from Canadian designer Eliza Faulkner on opening night. “I figured people would be staring at me anyway,” Litt says.
Colour is a relatively new addition to her adult wardrobe. Litt suspects her weakness for all-black stems from teenage years spent at modelling castings.
But her willingness to stand out is not without precedent. “I wore leopard-print bell-bottoms my first week in high school,” she recalls. It was a bold move in Atwood, Ontario—a Gap-jeans-and-T-shirt town of 500—and the older girls took to meowing at her. “Those pants were my way of expressing myself,” Litt says. “I didn’t take them off.”