Toronto’s Best Dressed: Monochrome-loving stylist Joelle Litt

A fashion pro with a penchant for making fashion statements

Litt, photographed at Bar Begonia, wears a Comrags sweater, Atelier Wonder trousers and a Furla bag with pouf charm.

A broken leg and a colossal cast didn’t stop stylist Joelle Litt from storming Toronto Fashion Week last year: she lined up a friend for each show to open doors and carry her purse, and she wore a hot-pink shift dress and matching motorcycle jacket from Canadian designer Eliza Faulkner on opening night. “I figured people would be staring at me anyway,” Litt says.

Colour is a relatively new addition to her adult wardrobe. Litt suspects her weakness for all-black stems from teenage years spent at modelling castings.

Yesterday @thomasbalint 📷 by @mauriciocalero #wmcfw #torontofashionweek A photo posted by Joelle Litt (@joellelittfashion) on Mar 26, 2015 at 7:57am PDT

But her willingness to stand out is not without precedent. “I wore leopard-print bell-bottoms my first week in high school,” she recalls. It was a bold move in Atwood, Ontario—a Gap-jeans-and-T-shirt town of 500—and the older girls took to meowing at her. “Those pants were my way of expressing myself,” Litt says. “I didn’t take them off.”

Current Obsessions Victor Xenia Faux-Fur Collar

“It adds a fun pop to a denim jacket or an oversized knit.” Price on request. Victorxenialondon.com. Verameat Travel Pin

“As a reminder to travel to faraway lands (and not just escape Toronto winters). India has always been on my hit list.” $20. Verameat.com. Men’s Jacket

“The graphic sleeve makes a black dress and sneakers look polished and cool.” $1,432. Off---white.com. Green Glitter Boots

“These Maison Margiela boots are magic. They have a sleek, classic shape, and you can toss them on with jeans.” $1,150. Farfetch.com.