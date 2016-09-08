Toronto’s Best Dressed: Artsy supercouple Jeffrey & Lucia Remedios

They’re a match made in indie-music heaven

Jeffrey wears Paul Smith pants, a shirt by Valentino, vintage Adidas sneakers and a maple leaf pin by Birks. Lucia wears a Rudsak jacket, Christian Louboutin boots, a Magali Pascal dress and Birks jewellery. They were photographed at Massey Hall.

Lucia and Jeffrey Remedios collided at the intersection between business and pleasure. The two diehard music fans met in 2013, when Jeffrey was trying to organize a photo exhibit to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Arts and Crafts, the label he co-founded. “He had no idea how to put it together, so he contacted Analogue Gallery,” says Lucia, the owner of the west-end hot spot for arty rock shots. Two years later, they got hitched at Burl’s Creek, a music-fest site near Orillia—where they were serenaded by a constellation of stars including Feist and Broken Social Scene.

Jeffrey, now CEO of Universal Music Canada, praises his wife’s ability to look “effortlessly, elegantly rock and roll,” though he insists he personally prefers “side stage to centre stage.”

Their professions influence their aesthetic—festival-hopping means skinny jeans and trainers for him, skinny jeans and ankle boots for her—but they refuse to take style too seriously. “We have a lot of fun getting dressed up,” Lucia says, “and we accidentally match a lot.”

Current Obsessions Rag and Bone Boots

L. R.: “Jeffrey bought a pair for me. He’s great at choosing my clothes. I trust him completely.” Harrow boots, $660. Rag-bone.com. Ray-Bans

L. R.: “I’m blind in the sun without them. My most recent favourite is the Gatsby tortoise frame.” $220. Ray-ban.com. Designer Headphones

J. R.: “I’m really into the ones by the New York–based Master and Dynamic. I can’t leave home without a pair.” $630. Mrporter.com. Radford Gel Eyeliner

L. R.: “Lipstick doesn’t suit me so it’s all about a dramatic eye.” $29. Victoria Radford, 37 Avenue Rd.