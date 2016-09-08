Toronto’s Best Dressed: Artsy supercouple Jeffrey & Lucia Remedios
They’re a match made in indie-music heaven
Lucia and Jeffrey Remedios collided at the intersection between business and pleasure. The two diehard music fans met in 2013, when Jeffrey was trying to organize a photo exhibit to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Arts and Crafts, the label he co-founded. “He had no idea how to put it together, so he contacted Analogue Gallery,” says Lucia, the owner of the west-end hot spot for arty rock shots. Two years later, they got hitched at Burl’s Creek, a music-fest site near Orillia—where they were serenaded by a constellation of stars including Feist and Broken Social Scene.
Jeffrey, now CEO of Universal Music Canada, praises his wife’s ability to look “effortlessly, elegantly rock and roll,” though he insists he personally prefers “side stage to centre stage.”
Their professions influence their aesthetic—festival-hopping means skinny jeans and trainers for him, skinny jeans and ankle boots for her—but they refuse to take style too seriously. “We have a lot of fun getting dressed up,” Lucia says, “and we accidentally match a lot.”