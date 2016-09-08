Fashion

Toronto’s Best Dressed: Interior designer Colette Van den Thillart

Toronto’s Best Dressed: Interior designer Colette Van den Thillart

Toronto’s Best Dressed: Interior designer Colette Van den Thillart

A soft spot for PJs, but you'll never catch her rocking normcore

By |  

By |  

Van den Thillart is seen here at her studio wearing a top by Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, robe by Ralph Lauren and jeans by Tortoise. Van den Thillart is seen here at her studio wearing a top by Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, robe by Ralph Lauren and jeans by Tortoise.
 Photograph by Vanessa Heins

Colette Van den Thillart is known for her romantic, European-influenced home makeovers. “My personal style,” she says, “is one-third vintage, one-third runway and one-third tickle trunk.” As the creative director of NH Design by Nicky Haslam (she heads up the U.K.-based firm’s North American business) and mom of two teenage girls (15 and 17), her days are a hectic mix of site visits, school drop-offs, fancy client lunches and evening events. During the day, she favours effortlessly chic basics, like loose pyjama-inspired suits (“I’m loving the whole bedroom look right now; it’s so sexy and comfortable,” she says).

Workin' sourcin' #texansdoitbigger #nhdesign #nickyhaslam #stone #artifacts #salvage #antiques #itsagoodthing

A photo posted by Colette van den Thillart (@colette_van_den_thillart) on

Van den Thillart gets her wardrobe inspiration from young designers graduating from London’s fashion programs, industry mainstays such as Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, and her daughters (“They have a fresh outlook that keeps me young,” she says).

England, love you. #brexit #shocker #deepbreaths

A photo posted by Colette van den Thillart (@colette_van_den_thillart) on

The only thing she can’t pull off? Normcore. “I tried it once and the girls in my office are still laughing about it.”

Current Obsessions

An Embroidered Cardigan“It’s impossible to wear it and be in a bad mood!” $5,945. Gucci.com.
An Embroidered Cardigan
“It’s impossible to wear it and be in a bad mood!” $5,945. Gucci.com.
An Elaborate Cape“I’ve been working in L.A. a lot recently, which has stirred up all sorts of bohemian longings.” $2,460. Modaoperandi.com.
An Elaborate Cape
“I’ve been working in L.A. a lot recently, which has stirred up all sorts of bohemian longings.” $2,460. Modaoperandi.com.
Edgy Leather Shoes“They’re the perfect mix of modern, manly and tough. I can wear them with jeans and a sweatshirt and look instantly edgy.” $967. Luisaviaroma.com.
Edgy Leather Shoes
“They’re the perfect mix of modern, manly and tough. I can wear them with jeans and a sweatshirt and look instantly edgy.” $967. Luisaviaroma.com.
Colourful High-Waisted Trousers“The eccentric rainbow plaid is irresistibly stylish.” $2,600. Avenue32.com.
Colourful High-Waisted Trousers
“The eccentric rainbow plaid is irresistibly stylish.” $2,600. Avenue32.com.

More of Toronto’s Best-Dressed People

Topics: Best Dressed 2016 Colette van den Thillart