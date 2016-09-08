Toronto’s Best Dressed: Interior designer Colette Van den Thillart

A soft spot for PJs, but you'll never catch her rocking normcore

Van den Thillart is seen here at her studio wearing a top by Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, robe by Ralph Lauren and jeans by Tortoise.

Colette Van den Thillart is known for her romantic, European-influenced home makeovers. “My personal style,” she says, “is one-third vintage, one-third runway and one-third tickle trunk.” As the creative director of NH Design by Nicky Haslam (she heads up the U.K.-based firm’s North American business) and mom of two teenage girls (15 and 17), her days are a hectic mix of site visits, school drop-offs, fancy client lunches and evening events. During the day, she favours effortlessly chic basics, like loose pyjama-inspired suits (“I’m loving the whole bedroom look right now; it’s so sexy and comfortable,” she says).

Workin' sourcin' #texansdoitbigger #nhdesign #nickyhaslam #stone #artifacts #salvage #antiques #itsagoodthing A photo posted by Colette van den Thillart (@colette_van_den_thillart) on Feb 29, 2016 at 6:04pm PST

Van den Thillart gets her wardrobe inspiration from young designers graduating from London’s fashion programs, industry mainstays such as Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, and her daughters (“They have a fresh outlook that keeps me young,” she says).

England, love you. #brexit #shocker #deepbreaths A photo posted by Colette van den Thillart (@colette_van_den_thillart) on Jun 24, 2016 at 7:26am PDT

The only thing she can’t pull off? Normcore. “I tried it once and the girls in my office are still laughing about it.”

Current Obsessions An Embroidered Cardigan

“It’s impossible to wear it and be in a bad mood!” $5,945. Gucci.com. An Elaborate Cape

“I’ve been working in L.A. a lot recently, which has stirred up all sorts of bohemian longings.” $2,460. Modaoperandi.com. Edgy Leather Shoes

“They’re the perfect mix of modern, manly and tough. I can wear them with jeans and a sweatshirt and look instantly edgy.” $967. Luisaviaroma.com. Colourful High-Waisted Trousers

“The eccentric rainbow plaid is irresistibly stylish.” $2,600. Avenue32.com.