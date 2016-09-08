Toronto’s Best Dressed: Interior designer Colette Van den Thillart
A soft spot for PJs, but you'll never catch her rocking normcore
Colette Van den Thillart is known for her romantic, European-influenced home makeovers. “My personal style,” she says, “is one-third vintage, one-third runway and one-third tickle trunk.” As the creative director of NH Design by Nicky Haslam (she heads up the U.K.-based firm’s North American business) and mom of two teenage girls (15 and 17), her days are a hectic mix of site visits, school drop-offs, fancy client lunches and evening events. During the day, she favours effortlessly chic basics, like loose pyjama-inspired suits (“I’m loving the whole bedroom look right now; it’s so sexy and comfortable,” she says).
Van den Thillart gets her wardrobe inspiration from young designers graduating from London’s fashion programs, industry mainstays such as Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, and her daughters (“They have a fresh outlook that keeps me young,” she says).
The only thing she can’t pull off? Normcore. “I tried it once and the girls in my office are still laughing about it.”