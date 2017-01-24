Fashion

Street Style: The Interior Design Show’s opening night party

Street Style: The Interior Design Show’s opening night party

By | Photography By Gabby Frank |  

The Interior Design Show’s opening night party is an opportunity for the city’s design-obsessed population to ogle elaborate installations and imbibe many a cocktail. Last Thursday, the looks were all over the place: we spotted floor-length ballgowns and impeccable suits next to camo-printed sweatpants and casual cardigans. The only common vein? Creative, attention-grabbing accents. Here, a dozen of our favourite outfits:

IDSstyle-4

Rajeev Bhatia

45, Trader
“My style is a hodge-podge.”
 

IDSstyle-1

Paul Ste Marie

32, Fashion curator
“I’m usually in bright colours because I like to stand out. Tonight is a casual, dressed-down look that’s seasonal and cozy. The hat is from Kensington Market and was a gift from a dear friend.”
 

IDSstyle-2

Jennifer O’Neil

47, Marketing consultant
“I love coats. I always gravitate toward them, even when I’m shopping in warm climates. I bought this one on holiday in Florida.”
 

IDSstyle-12

Parambir Keila

35, Physician
“I do what my wife tells me to, in terms of style. But I do like to play with colour palettes. The shirt reminds me of a pattern I see often in Indian textiles.”
 

IDSstyle-3

Natalia Mnat

29, Hair designer
“I think the word ‘enigma’ sums up my personal style.”
 

IDSstyle-5

Samantha Rich

25, Creative production coordinator
“I like weird stuff. I’m really into Japanese designers lately. The scarf and pants are both by Issey Miyake.”
 

IDSstyle-7

John Jenkin

50, CEO
“I like to mix it up. I sign all my e-mails with ‘Enjoy idea contamination.’”
 

IDSstyle-8

Jack Creasy

28, Designer
“My style is fun and sunny on weekends and designer-business during the week. Right now it’s a mixture of both. I bought this suit with my partner, he has a matching one in red.”
 

IDSstyle-11

Anjli Patel

32, Fashion lawyer
“My look is routined. I know what I’m doing. I’m not standing in front of my closet every morning wondering what to wear. I look for really clean lines. Comfort is key, though. I love to wear my husband’s clothes—this is his jacket.”
 

IDSstyle-9

Amar Powar

31, Sales director
“I like taking risks. This blazer is me learning how to wear something I bought for my 30th birthday in the summer, in the winter.”
 

IDSstyle-10

Jenn Rabanillo

39, Business owner
“I dress how I feel. Today I’m obviously feeling chic and outgoing. My outfits tell a story of who I am—when I walk around I need to represent my bold personality.”
 

IDSstyle-6

Alysa Treen

37, Kinesiologist
“I love Alexander Wang. I’ve always wanted a fur coat, and since I got this one last year I wear it whenever I have a chance.”

