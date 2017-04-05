Jagmeet Singh may or may not run for NDP leadership, but he’s already the king of politician Instagram
Jagmeet Singh is the deputy leader of the Ontario NDP, but maybe not for much longer: he’s said to be preparing to run for the party’s federal leadership. Ambition is always an asset for a politician, but Singh has some other things working in his favour, too. He happens to have a flamboyant fashion sense (he made Toronto Life’s annual Most Stylish list back in 2013, and once caught the attention of GQ), an envy-inducing travel itinerary and a millennial-level addiction to documenting his adventures on Instagram. In his photos, the 38-year-old Sikh, who has mastered his model-worthy poses and moody into-the-distance stares, cycles through a kaleidoscopic collection of turbans and flaunts a surprising devotion to silly hashtags. Here, 15 of his best looks:
This two-year-old photo was taken in Taipei, and proves Singh was practicing his GQ looks long before the publication had ever heard of him:
Here he is mid-text in Calgary in 2015, giving the city a trendy dose of athleisure in an all-black sweatsuit and leather jacket:
In Cuba, Singh nails the tropical version of business casual:
That plaid blazer proves its versatility with another appearance in Melbourne:
Kiwi picking in New Zealand is much more sophisticated in bespoke pinstripes:
Note to dads everywhere: this is how you make khakis look cool. Also, “I just love trees ok don’t judge me,” is a seriously relatable caption:
Posing in front of graffiti? Very edgy. (But seriously, does he have a professional photographer who follows him around?)
And did he intentionally colour-coordinate with this San Francisco mural? In any case, he makes a strong case for bringing back thong Birkenstocks:
Another style of Birks really adds to this laid-back, Abercrombie and Fitch vibe in Madagascar:
Singh wouldn’t be a true NDPer if he didn’t tout his love of cycling. Here’s proof he actually rides around in tailored three-piece suits (but without a helmet):
If Singh goes to a trendy new restaurant and doesn’t post a contemplative stare, did it really happen? (Bonus pic: this sassy mirror selfie):
Here he is looking perfectly rugged (and somehow pulling off cargo pants) in Newfoundland:
The guy can effortlessly transition from tailored suits to unintentional Lenny Kravitz impressions:
He looks as chill as any Whistler snowboarding bum hitting the slopes in Canada Goose in Switzerland:
And here he is in a pale pink turban, reading in the grass—officially upstaging every Tinder profile picture, ever:
Today is #internationalliteracyday and I want take a minute to share my love of reading with you. I've loved reading pretty much from the moment I learned how. Often when I was younger I would find myself so deeply immersed in a story that I would lose all track of time and forget to eat all day. I remember countless summer days spent picking out an amazing book from the library and then spending the entire day reading it in a park. Reading expanded my mind and exposed me to new ideas. It provided countless hours of entertainment and at the same helped me grow as a person. Learning to read is a priceless gift. So today let's celebrate this gift by cracking open a book. It doesn't matter what you read as long as you enjoy it PS. I'm always looking for great books to read so leave a comment of your favourite book or something you've read recently that has blown you away. Thanks 😊