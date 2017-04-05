Jagmeet Singh may or may not run for NDP leadership, but he’s already the king of politician Instagram

Jagmeet Singh may or may not run for NDP leadership, but he’s already the king of politician Instagram

Jagmeet Singh is the deputy leader of the Ontario NDP, but maybe not for much longer: he’s said to be preparing to run for the party’s federal leadership. Ambition is always an asset for a politician, but Singh has some other things working in his favour, too. He happens to have a flamboyant fashion sense (he made Toronto Life’s annual Most Stylish list back in 2013, and once caught the attention of GQ), an envy-inducing travel itinerary and a millennial-level addiction to documenting his adventures on Instagram. In his photos, the 38-year-old Sikh, who has mastered his model-worthy poses and moody into-the-distance stares, cycles through a kaleidoscopic collection of turbans and flaunts a surprising devotion to silly hashtags. Here, 15 of his best looks:

This two-year-old photo was taken in Taipei, and proves Singh was practicing his GQ looks long before the publication had ever heard of him:

A post shared by Jagmeet Singh (@jagmeetsingh) on Mar 20, 2015 at 4:03am PDT

Here he is mid-text in Calgary in 2015, giving the city a trendy dose of athleisure in an all-black sweatsuit and leather jacket:

I do casual sometimes… post Alberta election reflection A post shared by Jagmeet Singh (@jagmeetsingh) on May 8, 2015 at 6:57am PDT

In Cuba, Singh nails the tropical version of business casual:

Streets of Havana #throwbackthursday #tbt #cuba A post shared by Jagmeet Singh (@jagmeetsingh) on May 21, 2015 at 1:32pm PDT

That plaid blazer proves its versatility with another appearance in Melbourne:

Down Under #melbourne #mood A post shared by Jagmeet Singh (@jagmeetsingh) on Dec 13, 2015 at 6:50pm PST

Kiwi picking in New Zealand is much more sophisticated in bespoke pinstripes:

Kiwi farm in Kiwi land #bespoketourism A post shared by Jagmeet Singh (@jagmeetsingh) on Dec 27, 2015 at 4:16pm PST

Note to dads everywhere: this is how you make khakis look cool. Also, “I just love trees ok don’t judge me,” is a seriously relatable caption:

Ta Prohm – The Tomb Raider Temple . The power of nature #rootenvy #treeporn (is that an inappropriate hashtag? It's really popular. I just love trees ok don't judge me 😳) A post shared by Jagmeet Singh (@jagmeetsingh) on Mar 26, 2017 at 12:02am PDT

Posing in front of graffiti? Very edgy. (But seriously, does he have a professional photographer who follows him around?)

Bondi Beach Australia 3/3 A post shared by Jagmeet Singh (@jagmeetsingh) on Dec 20, 2015 at 4:22pm PST

And did he intentionally colour-coordinate with this San Francisco mural? In any case, he makes a strong case for bringing back thong Birkenstocks:

Singhs in San Fran #blackandwhite #notreallybecausethisisacolourpicture #reallylonghashtagsthataddlittletonobenefitinlife A post shared by Jagmeet Singh (@jagmeetsingh) on Jun 11, 2015 at 4:39pm PDT

Another style of Birks really adds to this laid-back, Abercrombie and Fitch vibe in Madagascar:

Sweaters & Sandals A post shared by Jagmeet Singh (@jagmeetsingh) on Jul 16, 2016 at 12:19pm PDT

Singh wouldn’t be a true NDPer if he didn’t tout his love of cycling. Here’s proof he actually rides around in tailored three-piece suits (but without a helmet):

Cycle Singh A post shared by Jagmeet Singh (@jagmeetsingh) on Nov 29, 2016 at 10:52pm PST

If Singh goes to a trendy new restaurant and doesn’t post a contemplative stare, did it really happen? (Bonus pic: this sassy mirror selfie):

Here he is looking perfectly rugged (and somehow pulling off cargo pants) in Newfoundland:

Throwback to Quidi Vidi, Newfoundland . #canada #newfoundland #whereilearnedenglish #truestory A post shared by Jagmeet Singh (@jagmeetsingh) on Jan 14, 2017 at 6:48am PST

The guy can effortlessly transition from tailored suits to unintentional Lenny Kravitz impressions:

Live Long and Prosper #undercovernerd #trekkie #spock #startrek A post shared by Jagmeet Singh (@jagmeetsingh) on Aug 19, 2014 at 5:08pm PDT

He looks as chill as any Whistler snowboarding bum hitting the slopes in Canada Goose in Switzerland:

Singhs in Switzerland A post shared by Jagmeet Singh (@jagmeetsingh) on Feb 3, 2015 at 6:38am PST

And here he is in a pale pink turban, reading in the grass—officially upstaging every Tinder profile picture, ever: