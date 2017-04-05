A head-to-toe guide to the coolest new Blue Jays gear

Rooting for the home team has never been more stylish

Splurge-worthy

For the serious fans ready to spend

The limited-edition Roots bomber features chenille cresting and leather sleeves. $588. roots.com

Dooney & Bourke’s satchel is made of scuff-proof coated cotton with luxe leather accents. $340. dooney.com





Top Gear

Three twists on the old-fashioned snap-back

There’s a subtle CN Tower hidden on this classic cap. $30. wavesapparel.com

For every hat sold, a Torontonian in need will get a free meal. $35. thankyoutoronto.com

Two sisters designed this elegant yet cheeky heart monitor motif. $50. brimzofficial.com





Shirt Show

The new fan uniforms are irreverent, tailored and timeless

The Button Machine’s unisex baseball tee is slim, cute and phonetically correct. $39. buttonmachine.bigcartel.com

Ace gets a Minecrafty makeover on this luxuriously soft sweatshirt, designed by the prolific Toronto street artist BirdO. $42. wavesapparel.com

A little Don Cherry inspo is the fastest way to get on the Jumbotron this summer. $130. loudmouthgolf.com





Flipping Out

Bautista’s epic toss will live on forever

Joey Flippin Bats T-shirt. $35.25. freshbrewedtees.com





Bat Flip iPhone case. $36.60. flightn9ne.com





Bautista enamel pin set. $13. squid-lords.com





Baby Blues

Because it’s never too early to jump on the bandwagon

Viking-haired slugger Josh Donaldson gets an adorable homage. $23.60. 500 Level, etsy.ca

A true-blue pacifier will keep babies placated through extra innings. $9.99 for two. jaysshop.ca

Barb Baetz, a grandma in Strathroy, makes these tiny, toasty flannel-lined moccasins. $25. Rose ’n Lily Creationz, etsy.ca





Badges of honour

Wear your Jays love on your sleeve

From top to bottom: “Home Is Where the Dome Is” patch. $6. buttonmachine.bigcartel.com; Enamel pin. $10.95. queeniescards.com Cufflinks (made from Jays baseballs). $260. thesportgallery.com





Paint It Blue

For Jays disciples who want to wear their fandom on their faces

Lipstick. $21. maccosmetics.ca

Long-lasting nail lacquer. $13.75. cnd.com

Eyeshadow. $10. NYX, 363 Queen St. W., 416-595-6495

V for Volume mascara. $12.50. sephora.com





Blue Jean Jays

Levi’s new MLB line now includes our boys in blue

With its lightweight nylon shell, the MLB club coat is perfect for spring games or April showers. $98. Available at mlbshop.com and select Levi’s retailers.

The MLB denim trucker jacket features a Jays logo chest patch and embroidered back. $108. Available at mlbshop.com and select Levi’s retailers.

This crewneck sweatshirt with banded cuffs is detailed with the Jays logo in tackle twill, a technique commonly used for uniforms. $78. Available at mlbshop.com and select Levi’s retailers.