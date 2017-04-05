A head-to-toe guide to the coolest new Blue Jays gear
Rooting for the home team has never been more stylish
Splurge-worthy
For the serious fans ready to spend
The limited-edition Roots bomber features chenille cresting and leather sleeves. $588. roots.com
Dooney & Bourke’s satchel is made of scuff-proof coated cotton with luxe leather accents. $340. dooney.com
Top Gear
Three twists on the old-fashioned snap-back
There’s a subtle CN Tower hidden on this classic cap. $30. wavesapparel.com
For every hat sold, a Torontonian in need will get a free meal. $35. thankyoutoronto.com
Two sisters designed this elegant yet cheeky heart monitor motif. $50. brimzofficial.com
Shirt Show
The new fan uniforms are irreverent, tailored and timeless
The Button Machine’s unisex baseball tee is slim, cute and phonetically correct. $39. buttonmachine.bigcartel.com
Ace gets a Minecrafty makeover on this luxuriously soft sweatshirt, designed by the prolific Toronto street artist BirdO. $42. wavesapparel.com
A little Don Cherry inspo is the fastest way to get on the Jumbotron this summer. $130. loudmouthgolf.com
Flipping Out
Bautista’s epic toss will live on forever
Joey Flippin Bats T-shirt. $35.25. freshbrewedtees.com
Bat Flip iPhone case. $36.60. flightn9ne.com
Bautista enamel pin set. $13. squid-lords.com
Baby Blues
Because it’s never too early to jump on the bandwagon
Viking-haired slugger Josh Donaldson gets an adorable homage. $23.60. 500 Level, etsy.ca
A true-blue pacifier will keep babies placated through extra innings. $9.99 for two. jaysshop.ca
Barb Baetz, a grandma in Strathroy, makes these tiny, toasty flannel-lined moccasins. $25. Rose ’n Lily Creationz, etsy.ca
Badges of honour
Wear your Jays love on your sleeve
From top to bottom: “Home Is Where the Dome Is” patch. $6. buttonmachine.bigcartel.com; Enamel pin. $10.95. queeniescards.com Cufflinks (made from Jays baseballs). $260. thesportgallery.com
Paint It Blue
For Jays disciples who want to wear their fandom on their faces
Lipstick. $21. maccosmetics.ca
Long-lasting nail lacquer. $13.75. cnd.com
Eyeshadow. $10. NYX, 363 Queen St. W., 416-595-6495
V for Volume mascara. $12.50. sephora.com
Blue Jean Jays
Levi’s new MLB line now includes our boys in blue
With its lightweight nylon shell, the MLB club coat is perfect for spring games or April showers. $98. Available at mlbshop.com and select Levi’s retailers.
The MLB denim trucker jacket features a Jays logo chest patch and embroidered back. $108. Available at mlbshop.com and select Levi’s retailers.
This crewneck sweatshirt with banded cuffs is detailed with the Jays logo in tackle twill, a technique commonly used for uniforms. $78. Available at mlbshop.com and select Levi’s retailers.