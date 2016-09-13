Fashion

The best red carpet looks from TIFF’s first weekend, featuring Pharrell, Lupita Nyong’o and Rooney Mara

By | Photography By George Pimentel |  

TIFF’s first weekend brought out some of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers, dressed to the nines in jaw-dropping ballgowns, oh-so-dapper suits and at least one swanky sari. Here’s what a handful of household names and a few fashion icons (hello, Tom Ford) sported on the filmfest’s various red carpets:

For the Queen of Katwe premiere, Lupita Nyong’o accessorized her custom House of Herrera gown with $624,000 worth of Tiffany’s tanzanite, diamond and sapphire jewels:

At the premiere of the drama Hidden Figures—where he performed his original song “I See a Victory”—Pharrell wore a pinstriped jumpsuit and one of his signature Plant hats:

GPM_0030

Meanwhile, Hidden Figures star Taraji P. Henson dazzled in an vintage YSL wrap dress:

GPM_0104

Janelle Monáe‘s striking sash added a bit of drama to a classic silhouette:

GPM_0114

At the premiere of her film Lion, Rooney Mara donned a subtly embroidered frock from Parisian designer Yacine Aouadi, and paired it with Louboutin stilettos:

GPM_0453

She was joined by co-star Dev Patel, who rocked a suave Burberry look:

GPM_0639

Also at the Lion premiere, actress and model Priyanka Bose flaunted a beautifully iridescent sari, made by Indian designer Sabyasachi Couture:

GPM_0332

At the premiere of her new animated flick Sling, Reese Witherspoon walked the red carpet in a floral brocade dress from Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko:

GPM_2115

Also at the Sling premiere, birthday girl Jennifer Hudson (she turned 35 on Monday) pulled off a fire engine–red Lanvin look:

GPM_1804

Camila Alves, whose husband, Matthew McConaughey, lends his vocal talents to Sing, looked chic (and ready for a post-screening garden party) in a lace Monique Lhuillier dress:

GPM_2002

Natalie Portman chose an ethereal Prada gown on the red carpet for Jackie on Sunday. The whimsical look was a far cry from the tailored Chanel suits she sported in the film:

GPM_2586

Here’s Nocturnal Animals director Tom Ford looking very Tom Ford in—you guessed it—Tom Ford:

GPM_2779

Nocturnal Animals star Ellie Bamber also wore a Tom Ford ensemble to the premiere (in fact, pretty much the entire cast followed suit):

GPM_2907

