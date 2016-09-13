The best red carpet looks from TIFF’s first weekend, featuring Pharrell, Lupita Nyong’o and Rooney Mara
The best red carpet looks from TIFF’s first weekend, featuring Pharrell, Lupita Nyong’o and Rooney Mara
The best red carpet looks from TIFF’s first weekend, featuring Pharrell, Lupita Nyong’o and Rooney Mara
TIFF’s first weekend brought out some of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers, dressed to the nines in jaw-dropping ballgowns, oh-so-dapper suits and at least one swanky sari. Here’s what a handful of household names and a few fashion icons (hello, Tom Ford) sported on the filmfest’s various red carpets:
For the Queen of Katwe premiere, Lupita Nyong’o accessorized her custom House of Herrera gown with $624,000 worth of Tiffany’s tanzanite, diamond and sapphire jewels:
At the premiere of the drama Hidden Figures—where he performed his original song “I See a Victory”—Pharrell wore a pinstriped jumpsuit and one of his signature Plant hats:
Meanwhile, Hidden Figures star Taraji P. Henson dazzled in an vintage YSL wrap dress:
Janelle Monáe‘s striking sash added a bit of drama to a classic silhouette:
At the premiere of her film Lion, Rooney Mara donned a subtly embroidered frock from Parisian designer Yacine Aouadi, and paired it with Louboutin stilettos:
She was joined by co-star Dev Patel, who rocked a suave Burberry look:
Also at the Lion premiere, actress and model Priyanka Bose flaunted a beautifully iridescent sari, made by Indian designer Sabyasachi Couture:
At the premiere of her new animated flick Sling, Reese Witherspoon walked the red carpet in a floral brocade dress from Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko:
Also at the Sling premiere, birthday girl Jennifer Hudson (she turned 35 on Monday) pulled off a fire engine–red Lanvin look:
Camila Alves, whose husband, Matthew McConaughey, lends his vocal talents to Sing, looked chic (and ready for a post-screening garden party) in a lace Monique Lhuillier dress:
Natalie Portman chose an ethereal Prada gown on the red carpet for Jackie on Sunday. The whimsical look was a far cry from the tailored Chanel suits she sported in the film:
Here’s Nocturnal Animals director Tom Ford looking very Tom Ford in—you guessed it—Tom Ford:
Nocturnal Animals star Ellie Bamber also wore a Tom Ford ensemble to the premiere (in fact, pretty much the entire cast followed suit):