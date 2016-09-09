The best red carpet looks from TIFF’s first day, including Brie Larson, Ethan Hawke and ‘Fashion Santa’

Fashion

By | Photography By George Pimentel/WireImage  

TIFF has only been in town for 24 hours, but the city has already had its fair share of glitzy galas and premieres. Here are the best looks from the fest’s first day, featuring plenty of floor-length gowns and at least one locally famous white beard:

Actress and TIFF jury member Ziyi Zhang walked the Magnificent Seven red carpet at Roy Thomson Hall in an Elie Saab dress emblazoned with sequinned birds:

Magnificent Seven star Ethan Hawke went for a classic black suit-white shirt combo:

While Magnificent Seven director Antoine Fuqua sported a sharp black-on-black look:

Haley Bennet wore a custom tea-length gown from Dior, paired with tastefully tousled locks:

Brie Larson sported a sultry Alexander McQueen gown and jewellery from Tiffany at the Free Fire gala premiere:

Fan Bingbing arrived at the I Am Not Madam Bovary premiere in Elie Saab couture:

Paul Mason—Toronto’s very own “Fashion Santa”—looked sharp at Thursday’s TIFF Soirée in a navy blue suit:

As did Michael Fassbender, who arrived at the party in a Gucci suit and Club Monaco shirt (and departed not long thereafter):

We can stare into #MichaelFassbender's eyes forever.

At Wednesday night’s AMBI gala, philanthropist Suzanne Rogers dazzled in a bright, colourful Delpozo gown:

 

While Sylvia Mantella and model Coco Rocha rocked Christian Siriano:

Pamela Anderson looked glam in a pastel pink frock from Indian designer Gauri & Nainika:

And finally, gala co-chair James Franco arrived five hours late, wearing a moustache:

