Toronto Life’s top 10 houses and condos of 2016
Every week on Torontolife.com, we highlight a few houses and condos around the city that are either currently on the market or recently sold. Readers seem to relish the voyeuristic thrill of checking out the insides of homes that don’t belong to them, and who can blame them? With the upsurge in Toronto’s housing prices still going strong, looking at properties is a whole lot cheaper than buying—and a lot less risky, too.
Here, the ten houses and condos our readers liked best in 2016. Click on the titles to see more photos.
House of the Week: $1.4 million for a super-modern townhouse near Trinity Bellwoods Park
Address: 241 Claremont Avenue
Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods
Agents: Matt Manuel and Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty Inc. Brokerage
Price: $1,395,000
Sale of the Week: The home that shows what $1 million gets you in Greenwood-Coxwell
Address: 125 Highfield Road
Neighbourhood: Greenwood-Coxwell
Agent: Guy Yarkoni, Re/Max Condos Plus Corp., Brokerage
Price: $1,045,000
House of the Week: $2.4 million for an updated home on one of Rosedale’s fanciest streets
Address: 118 Glen Road
Neighbourhood: Rosedale
Agents: Judy Wingham and Christian Vermast, Sotheby’s International Realty
Price: $2,395,000
House of the Week: $3.9 million for a deceptively modern home in Rosedale
Address: 9 Sherbourne Street North
Neighbourhood: Rosedale
Agents: Janice and Julie Rennie, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd, Brokerage
Price: $3,850,000
Condo of the Week: $700,000 to live in a former train factory
Address: 1100 Lansdowne Avenue, Unit A10
Neighbourhood: Pelham Park
Agent: Dominic Gemmell, Century 21 Regal Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $699,000
House of the Week: $1 million for a Wallace-Emerson home with plenty of outdoor space
Address: 561 St. Clarens Avenue
Neighbourhood: Wallace-Emerson
Agent: Donal Ward-McCarthy, Right At Home Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $999,900
Sale of the Week: The $1.3-million house that shows how fierce Annex bidding wars can be
Address: 178 Albany Avenue
Neighbourhood: The Annex
Agent: Monte Burris, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty, Brokerage
Price: $1,300,000
Condo of the Week: $1.97 million for a decked-out bachelor pad near King West
Address: 20 Niagara Street, Unit 604
Neighbourhood: King West
Agent: Janice Fox, Hazelton Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $1,965,000
Sale of the Week: The $850,000 Beaches home that proves a little patience can pay off
Address: 57 Norway Avenue
Neighbourhood: The Beaches
Agent: Rick DeClute, DeClute Real Estate Inc., Brokerage
Price: $849,000
Sale of the Week: The $3.7-million house that proves luxury can sell in a hurry
Address: 279 Dunforest Avenue
Neighbourhood: Willowdale
Agents: Sharon Soltanian and Anita Soltanian, Soltanian Real Estate Inc., Brokerage
Price: $3,720,000
