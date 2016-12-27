Real Estate

Toronto Life’s top 10 houses and condos of 2016

Toronto Life’s top 10 houses and condos of 2016

By |  

By |  

Every week on Torontolife.com, we highlight a few houses and condos around the city that are either currently on the market or recently sold. Readers seem to relish the voyeuristic thrill of checking out the insides of homes that don’t belong to them, and who can blame them? With the upsurge in Toronto’s housing prices still going strong, looking at properties is a whole lot cheaper than buying—and a lot less risky, too.

Here, the ten houses and condos our readers liked best in 2016. Click on the titles to see more photos.

The house for sale at 241 Claremont Avenue

House of the Week: $1.4 million for a super-modern townhouse near Trinity Bellwoods Park

Address: 241 Claremont Avenue
Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods
Agents: Matt Manuel and Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty Inc. Brokerage
Price: $1,395,000

 

The house for sale at 125 Highfield Road

Sale of the Week: The home that shows what $1 million gets you in Greenwood-Coxwell

Address: 125 Highfield Road
Neighbourhood: Greenwood-Coxwell
Agent: Guy Yarkoni, Re/Max Condos Plus Corp., Brokerage
Price: $1,045,000

 

The house for sale at 116 Glen Road

House of the Week: $2.4 million for an updated home on one of Rosedale’s fanciest streets

Address: 118 Glen Road
Neighbourhood: Rosedale
Agents: Judy Wingham and Christian Vermast, Sotheby’s International Realty
Price: $2,395,000

 

The house for sale at 9 Sherbourne Street North

House of the Week: $3.9 million for a deceptively modern home in Rosedale

Address: 9 Sherbourne Street North
Neighbourhood: Rosedale
Agents: Janice and Julie Rennie, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd, Brokerage
Price: $3,850,000

 

The condo for sale at 1100 Lansdowne Avenue

Condo of the Week: $700,000 to live in a former train factory

Address: 1100 Lansdowne Avenue, Unit A10
Neighbourhood: Pelham Park
Agent: Dominic Gemmell, Century 21 Regal Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $699,000

 

The house for sale at 561 St. Clarens Avenue

House of the Week: $1 million for a Wallace-Emerson home with plenty of outdoor space

Address: 561 St. Clarens Avenue
Neighbourhood: Wallace-Emerson
Agent: Donal Ward-McCarthy, Right At Home Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $999,900

 

The house that sold at 178 Albany Avenue

Sale of the Week: The $1.3-million house that shows how fierce Annex bidding wars can be

Address: 178 Albany Avenue
Neighbourhood: The Annex
Agent: Monte Burris, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty, Brokerage
Price: $1,300,000

 

The condo for sale at 20 Niagara Street

Condo of the Week: $1.97 million for a decked-out bachelor pad near King West

Address: 20 Niagara Street, Unit 604
Neighbourhood: King West
Agent: Janice Fox, Hazelton Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $1,965,000

 

toronto-house-sold-57-norway-avenue-1

Sale of the Week: The $850,000 Beaches home that proves a little patience can pay off

Address: 57 Norway Avenue
Neighbourhood: The Beaches
Agent: Rick DeClute, DeClute Real Estate Inc., Brokerage
Price: $849,000

 

The house that sold at 279 Dunforest Avenue

Sale of the Week: The $3.7-million house that proves luxury can sell in a hurry

Address: 279 Dunforest Avenue
Neighbourhood: Willowdale
Agents: Sharon Soltanian and Anita Soltanian, Soltanian Real Estate Inc., Brokerage
Price: $3,720,000

The Hunt

Topics: Homes housing Housing Market