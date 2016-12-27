Toronto Life’s top 10 houses and condos of 2016

Every week on Torontolife.com, we highlight a few houses and condos around the city that are either currently on the market or recently sold. Readers seem to relish the voyeuristic thrill of checking out the insides of homes that don’t belong to them, and who can blame them? With the upsurge in Toronto’s housing prices still going strong, looking at properties is a whole lot cheaper than buying—and a lot less risky, too.

Here, the ten houses and condos our readers liked best in 2016. Click on the titles to see more photos.





House of the Week: $1.4 million for a super-modern townhouse near Trinity Bellwoods Park

Address: 241 Claremont Avenue

Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods

Agents: Matt Manuel and Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty Inc. Brokerage

Price: $1,395,000





Sale of the Week: The home that shows what $1 million gets you in Greenwood-Coxwell

Address: 125 Highfield Road

Neighbourhood: Greenwood-Coxwell

Agent: Guy Yarkoni, Re/Max Condos Plus Corp., Brokerage

Price: $1,045,000





House of the Week: $2.4 million for an updated home on one of Rosedale’s fanciest streets

Address: 118 Glen Road

Neighbourhood: Rosedale

Agents: Judy Wingham and Christian Vermast, Sotheby’s International Realty

Price: $2,395,000





House of the Week: $3.9 million for a deceptively modern home in Rosedale

Address: 9 Sherbourne Street North

Neighbourhood: Rosedale

Agents: Janice and Julie Rennie, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd, Brokerage

Price: $3,850,000





Condo of the Week: $700,000 to live in a former train factory

Address: 1100 Lansdowne Avenue, Unit A10

Neighbourhood: Pelham Park

Agent: Dominic Gemmell, Century 21 Regal Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $699,000





House of the Week: $1 million for a Wallace-Emerson home with plenty of outdoor space

Address: 561 St. Clarens Avenue

Neighbourhood: Wallace-Emerson

Agent: Donal Ward-McCarthy, Right At Home Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $999,900





Sale of the Week: The $1.3-million house that shows how fierce Annex bidding wars can be

Address: 178 Albany Avenue

Neighbourhood: The Annex

Agent: Monte Burris, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty, Brokerage

Price: $1,300,000





Condo of the Week: $1.97 million for a decked-out bachelor pad near King West

Address: 20 Niagara Street, Unit 604

Neighbourhood: King West

Agent: Janice Fox, Hazelton Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $1,965,000





Sale of the Week: The $850,000 Beaches home that proves a little patience can pay off

Address: 57 Norway Avenue

Neighbourhood: The Beaches

Agent: Rick DeClute, DeClute Real Estate Inc., Brokerage

Price: $849,000





Sale of the Week: The $3.7-million house that proves luxury can sell in a hurry

Address: 279 Dunforest Avenue

Neighbourhood: Willowdale

Agents: Sharon Soltanian and Anita Soltanian, Soltanian Real Estate Inc., Brokerage

Price: $3,720,000