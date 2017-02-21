Real Estate

Sale of the Week: $1.16 million for a refurbished 100-year-old home in the east end

Sale of the Week: $1.16 million for a refurbished 100-year-old home in the east end

By | Photography By Geoff Parkin, GP Photo |  

By | Photography By Geoff Parkin, GP Photo |  

Listed At
$819,000
Sold For
$1,160,000

Address: 48 West Lynn Avenue
Neighbourhood: Woodbine Corridor
Agent: Grahame King and Sylvia Santarelli, Re/Max Ultimate Realty Inc., Brokerage

The property

A family home priced to attract more than a dozen offers.

The history

This 100-year-old home has had the same owners for more than 30 years. They did a complete gut job in the mid-1980s, redoing the main floor down to the studs and hiring a master carpenter to replicate the original early-20th-century woodwork. In the 1990s, they started on the upper level and and renovated all but one bedroom. Now that they’ve retired, they’re moving out to Cobourg and ready to say goodbye.

The living room is right up front:

*14_48-w-lynn-ave_14_high

It’s connected to the dining room:

*17_48-w-lynn-ave_17_high

Here’s the front hall:

*19_48-w-lynn-ave_19_high

This is the kitchen, with a glimpse of the back porch:

*21_48-w-lynn-ave_21_high

The rest of the kitchen:

*23_48-w-lynn-ave_23_high

The laundry room juts out from the kitchen:

*26_48-w-lynn-ave_26_high

And a better look at that porch:

48 West Lynn Ave Toronto ON-large-006-6-westlynnave 06 high-1500x977-72dpi

The backyard stretches quite a way:

48 West Lynn Ave Toronto ON-large-008-3-westlynnave 08 high-1389x1000-72dpi

The master bedroom overlooks the street:

*28_48-w-lynn-ave_28_high

The old owners put a couch in the second bedroom:

*29_48-w-lynn-ave_29_high

The third bedroom overlooks the backyard:

*30_48-w-lynn-ave_30_high

One of only two bathrooms:

*31_48-w-lynn-ave_31_high

There’s a den downstairs:

*32_48-w-lynn-ave_32_high

As well as the second bathroom:

*34_48-w-lynn-ave_34_high

And a kitchen with some Coca-Cola memorabilia:

*35_48-w-lynn-ave_35_high

The fate

The buyers, who have two children, were living the condo life and they decided it was time for more space. They loved the area’s family-friendly vibe and that there’s enough space for the whole family. They’ll keep the basement in-law suite vacant for now.

The sale

The house was priced on the low side to attract a lot of attention, which it did. There were 75 showings and more than a hundred people through the open house. The sellers didn’t allow for pre-emptive offers, and on offer day, they received 13 bids. They were all strong, with five in serious contention. They went with the highest: $1.16 million.

By the Numbers

• $1,160,000
• $3,838.89 in taxes (2016)
• 1,200 square feet
• 600-square-foot lower level
• 6 days on MLS
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms

The Hunt

Topics: Homes housing Housing Market sale of the week Woodbine

More Sales of the Week

Houses

Sale of the Week: $1.8 million for a Roncesvalles home with a reinvented master suite

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $1.35-million High Park house that proves buyers will clamour for a classic interior

Houses

Sale of the Week: The tiny $700,000 Parkdale cottage that proves size doesn’t always matter (that much)

Houses

Sale of the Week: The Bloor West Village home that sold for $550,000 over asking

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $2.3-million Casa Loma five-plex

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $1-million Scarborough house that proves not every property sells on the first try