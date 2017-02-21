Sale of the Week: $1.16 million for a refurbished 100-year-old home in the east end

Listed At $819,000 Sold For $1,160,000

Address: 48 West Lynn Avenue

Neighbourhood: Woodbine Corridor

Agent: Grahame King and Sylvia Santarelli, Re/Max Ultimate Realty Inc., Brokerage

The property

A family home priced to attract more than a dozen offers.

The history

This 100-year-old home has had the same owners for more than 30 years. They did a complete gut job in the mid-1980s, redoing the main floor down to the studs and hiring a master carpenter to replicate the original early-20th-century woodwork. In the 1990s, they started on the upper level and and renovated all but one bedroom. Now that they’ve retired, they’re moving out to Cobourg and ready to say goodbye.

The living room is right up front:

It’s connected to the dining room:

Here’s the front hall:

This is the kitchen, with a glimpse of the back porch:

The rest of the kitchen:

The laundry room juts out from the kitchen:

And a better look at that porch:

The backyard stretches quite a way:

The master bedroom overlooks the street:

The old owners put a couch in the second bedroom:

The third bedroom overlooks the backyard:

One of only two bathrooms:

There’s a den downstairs:

As well as the second bathroom:

And a kitchen with some Coca-Cola memorabilia:

The fate

The buyers, who have two children, were living the condo life and they decided it was time for more space. They loved the area’s family-friendly vibe and that there’s enough space for the whole family. They’ll keep the basement in-law suite vacant for now.

The sale

The house was priced on the low side to attract a lot of attention, which it did. There were 75 showings and more than a hundred people through the open house. The sellers didn’t allow for pre-emptive offers, and on offer day, they received 13 bids. They were all strong, with five in serious contention. They went with the highest: $1.16 million.

By the Numbers

• $1,160,000

• $3,838.89 in taxes (2016)

• 1,200 square feet

• 600-square-foot lower level

• 6 days on MLS

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms