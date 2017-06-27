Rental of the Week: $7,250 per month for a designer townhouse in Little Italy

Address: 238 Manning Avenue

Neighbourhood: Little Italy

Agent: Paul Siksna, Core Assets Real Estate

Price: $7,250 per month

The place

A furnished three-bedroom townhouse in Little Italy.

The history

The property is an end unit on a row of town homes built in 2013 by Urban Capital and Shram Homes, with an interior design by Cecconi Simone. The owner is a CPA who decorated the home herself. She has never lived there, preferring to rent it out. She’s looking for a new tenant to move in on August 1.

Here’s the dining area:

The kitchen:

And the living room:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. This one is set up as an office:

And here’s the other second-floor bedroom:

The master bedroom has the third floor to itself:

And it has an ensuite bathroom:

Major perks

The home has a built-in Crestron audio system that can be controlled with an iPad or an iPhone. The lower-level garage will probably come in handy during the winter months.

Possible deal breaker

The master bedroom comes with a walk-in closet, but it’s not huge. (The same could be said of the backyard patio.)

By the numbers

• $7,250 per month

• 2,100 square feet

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 1 parking spot