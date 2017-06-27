Real Estate

Rental of the Week: $7,250 per month for a designer townhouse in Little Italy

Rental of the Week: $7,250 per month for a designer townhouse in Little Italy

By | Photography By MyHomeTour.ca |  

By | Photography By MyHomeTour.ca |  

Address: 238 Manning Avenue
Neighbourhood: Little Italy
Agent: Paul Siksna, Core Assets Real Estate
Price: $7,250 per month

The place

A furnished three-bedroom townhouse in Little Italy.

The history

The property is an end unit on a row of town homes built in 2013 by Urban Capital and Shram Homes, with an interior design by Cecconi Simone. The owner is a CPA who decorated the home herself. She has never lived there, preferring to rent it out. She’s looking for a new tenant to move in on August 1.

Here’s the dining area:

The kitchen:

And the living room:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. This one is set up as an office:

And here’s the other second-floor bedroom:

The master bedroom has the third floor to itself:

And it has an ensuite bathroom:

Major perks

The home has a built-in Crestron audio system that can be controlled with an iPad or an iPhone. The lower-level garage will probably come in handy during the winter months.

Possible deal breaker

The master bedroom comes with a walk-in closet, but it’s not huge. (The same could be said of the backyard patio.)

By the numbers

• $7,250 per month
• 2,100 square feet
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 1 parking spot

The Hunt

Topics: Homes housing Little Italy rental market rental of the week

 

More Rentals of the Week

Real Estate

Rental of the Week: $3,700 per month to live in a refurbished coach house in Dufferin Grove

Real Estate

Rental of the Week: $8,339 per month for a furnished house on the border of Yorkville and Rosedale

Real Estate

Rental of the Week: $4,350 per month for a condo in the middle of the Entertainment District

Condos

Rental of the Week: $8,500 per month for a CityPlace penthouse fit for a pro athlete

Houses

Rental of the Week: $7,250 per month for a five-bedroom house in Sunnylea with an amazing master bedroom

Real Estate

Rental of the Week: $5,500 per month for a semi with a Jacuzzi in the master bedroom