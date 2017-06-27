Rental of the Week: $7,250 per month for a designer townhouse in Little Italy
Address: 238 Manning Avenue
Neighbourhood: Little Italy
Agent: Paul Siksna, Core Assets Real Estate
Price: $7,250 per month
The place
A furnished three-bedroom townhouse in Little Italy.
The history
The property is an end unit on a row of town homes built in 2013 by Urban Capital and Shram Homes, with an interior design by Cecconi Simone. The owner is a CPA who decorated the home herself. She has never lived there, preferring to rent it out. She’s looking for a new tenant to move in on August 1.
Here’s the dining area:
The kitchen:
And the living room:
There are two bedrooms on the second floor. This one is set up as an office:
And here’s the other second-floor bedroom:
The master bedroom has the third floor to itself:
And it has an ensuite bathroom:
Major perks
The home has a built-in Crestron audio system that can be controlled with an iPad or an iPhone. The lower-level garage will probably come in handy during the winter months.
Possible deal breaker
The master bedroom comes with a walk-in closet, but it’s not huge. (The same could be said of the backyard patio.)
By the numbers
• $7,250 per month
• 2,100 square feet
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 1 parking spot