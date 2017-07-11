Rental of the Week: $8,339 per month for a furnished house on the border of Yorkville and Rosedale

Address: 142 Collier Street

Neighbourhood: Rosedale

Agent: Trelawny Howell, Buyer Broker Realty

Price: $8,339 per month (includes contents insurance)

The property

A furnished three-bedroom semi with a backyard facing the Rosedale ravine.

The history

The house was built in 1889, and its Victorian exterior has been preserved. There are new kitchen appliances, and all of the bathrooms have in-floor heating. The current tenants are returning to their home in the High Park area, which was under repair. The new tenant’s lease will start in August or September.

Here’s the foyer:

The dining room:

And the kitchen, with its new gas stove:

The kitchen’s breakfast area:

One of three bedrooms:

And here’s the master bedroom:

The master ensuite:

There’s an office on the third floor with doors to a rooftop deck:

And there’s also another bedroom on the third floor:

The basement has a door to the backyard:

And here’s the view from the rear:

Major perks

It’s just on the edge of Yorkville, so posh neighbours and nearby boutiques and restaurants are a given. Plus, the house is on a dead-end street, which means minimal traffic—potentially a good thing for families with young children.

Possible deal breaker

There’s no on-street parking, so the tenants have to use underground parking a short walk around the block.

By the numbers

• $8,339 per month

• 4 bathrooms

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 decks

• 2 fireplaces

• 1 allocated parking space