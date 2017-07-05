Rental of the Week: $4,350 per month for a condo in the middle of the Entertainment District

Rental of the Week: $4,350 per month for a condo in the middle of the Entertainment District

Address: 8 Mercer Street, Unit 1408

Neighbourhood: King West

Agent: Max Taylor, Michael Maxwell Homes

Price: $4,350 per month, plus hydro The place A furnished two bedroom condo with nine foot ceilings. Here’s the living and dining area: The kitchen: And the master bedroom: One of two bathrooms: And the balcony: The history The 33 storey Mercer building was completed in 2015. It’s a two minute walk away from King Street and the Entertainment District. A local investor closed on this corner unit in June and immediately put it up for rent. Major perks Tenants have access to an exercise room, sauna and a rooftop deck. Plus, the split bedroom layout would be great for privacy-seeking roommates or families with children. Possible deal breaker The master bedroom is a decent size, but the second bedroom and den are both relatively tight: By the numbers • $4,350 per month, plus hydro

• 912 square feet

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 balcony

• 1 parking spot

• 1 locker

• 1 den The Hunt Announcements Obsessed with Toronto real estate? You need The Hunt, Toronto Life’s new real estate newsletter Get fresh real estate stories and intel delivered directly to your inbox