Rental of the Week: $4,350 per month for a condo in the middle of the Entertainment District
Address: 8 Mercer Street, Unit 1408
Neighbourhood: King West
Agent: Max Taylor, Michael Maxwell Homes
Price: $4,350 per month, plus hydro
The place
A furnished two bedroom condo with nine foot ceilings.
Here’s the living and dining area:
The kitchen:
And the master bedroom:
One of two bathrooms:
And the balcony:
The history
The 33 storey Mercer building was completed in 2015. It’s a two minute walk away from King Street and the Entertainment District. A local investor closed on this corner unit in June and immediately put it up for rent.
Major perks
Tenants have access to an exercise room, sauna and a rooftop deck. Plus, the split bedroom layout would be great for privacy-seeking roommates or families with children.
Possible deal breaker
The master bedroom is a decent size, but the second bedroom and den are both relatively tight:
By the numbers
• $4,350 per month, plus hydro
• 912 square feet
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 balcony
• 1 parking spot
• 1 locker
• 1 den
The Hunt
Clarification
Near the time of this post's publication, unit 1408's owners lowered their asking price from $4,700 per month to $4,350. We've updated the post to reflect this.