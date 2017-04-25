Rental of the Week: $2,400 per month for two bedrooms near Allen and Sheppard

Rental of the Week: $2,400 per month for two bedrooms near Allen and Sheppard

Address: 1030 Sheppard Avenue West, Unit 212

Neighbourhood: Bathurst Manor

Agent: Carlos Zapata, Pro-Verbios Enterprise

Price: $2,395 per month, plus hydro

The place

An unfurnished two-bedroom suite with wraparound windows in North York.

Here’s the living area:

The dining area is continuous with the living area:

The kitchen:

And the view from the kitchen counter:

There are two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And here’s the master bedroom:

And the master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:

The history

The unit is in the Park Plaza, a nine-storey building that’s just over a decade old. The current owners, a couple who live in Richmond Hill, bought the apartment 10 years ago and lived there for three years before deciding to rent it out.

Major perk

In February, the owners renovated the apartment. They added new appliances, new floors, and decorative shutters on the windows. The project just wrapped up a couple of weeks ago, so the new tenant will be the first person to live in the refreshed space.

Possible deal breaker

The North York location might be a turnoff for those who work downtown—but in many ways, this spot is convenient: the Downsview subway station is across the street, Yorkdale Shopping Centre is nearby, and access to major highways is a cinch.

By the numbers

• $2,395 per month (excludes hydro)

• 980 square feet

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 balcony

• 1 rooftop patio

• 1 shared sauna