Rental of the Week: $3,500 per month for a Queen and Bathurst semi with super-high ceilings

Address: Queen and Bathurst

Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods

Price: $3,500 per month, plus utilities

The place

A furnished two-bedroom semi with a loft on the second floor, located in Trinity Bellwoods.

Here’s the living area:

The kitchen:

The master bedroom:

The basement is finished:

And there’s a spare bedroom down there:

The history

The house was originally built in the 1940s. When its present owners—a magazine editor and a management consultant—bought the place in April 2016, the basement had already been fully renovated (with a family room and a bedroom with a walk-in closet) and a bright loft had been carved out of the space above the living room. The owners lived here until last fall, when they moved to L.A. They’ve been renting the place out ever since. It’s currently listed on both Craigslist, for longer-term renters, and Airbnb, for short-term visitors. They’re looking for a tenant who will commit to staying for at least a month.

Major perk

Two skylights over the living room and dining area flood the place with light:

And the 16-foot vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling bookshelves add to the airy effect:

Possible deal breaker

Although the house isn’t lacking in space and features, it’s a little short on bathrooms: there’s just one of them, and it’s located on the main floor.

By the numbers

• $3,500 per month, plus utilities

• 1,500 square feet

• 16-foot ceilings

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 skylights

• 1 bathroom

• 1 basement

• 1 loft

• 1 back patio

• 1 front deck

• 0 parking spaces