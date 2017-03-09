Rental of the Week: $2,750 to live in a former coach house in Little Portugal
Address: Beaconsfield Avenue
Neighbourhood: Little Portugal
Agent: Erin Carlson, Rent it Furnished
Price: $2,750 per month
The place
An apartment near Queen and Dufferin.
The kitchen has space-saving, integrated appliances:
Some stylish subway tile in the bathroom:
The bedroom is lofted above the main living space:
“Step into my office.”
The history
This place dates back to the 1900s, when it was used as a coach house. The current owner, who lives next door, bought the property in 1981. He began a gradual remodel in 2005, which he finally finished in December. The curtains, heating, lights, and ceiling fans are all connected to a smartphone-controlled home automation system.
Major perk
The apartment is just a two-minute walk away from Queen West—but it’s nestled on a quiet, leafy side street, so tenants will be insulated from noise and foot traffic.
Possible deal breaker
With its polished stone floors and grey-and-white colour scheme, the unit’s interior may leave some renters longing for a bit of colour.
By the numbers
• $2,750 per month (includes utilities)
• 580 square feet
• 1 bedroom
• 1 bathroom
• 1 back deck
The Hunt