Rental of the Week: $2,750 to live in a former coach house in Little Portugal

Address: Beaconsfield Avenue
Neighbourhood: Little Portugal
Agent: Erin Carlson, Rent it Furnished
Price: $2,750 per month

The place

An apartment near Queen and Dufferin.

The kitchen has space-saving, integrated appliances:

Some stylish subway tile in the bathroom:

The bedroom is lofted above the main living space:

“Step into my office.”

The history

This place dates back to the 1900s, when it was used as a coach house. The current owner, who lives next door, bought the property in 1981. He began a gradual remodel in 2005, which he finally finished in December. The curtains, heating, lights, and ceiling fans are all connected to a smartphone-controlled home automation system.

Major perk

The apartment is just a two-minute walk away from Queen West—but it’s nestled on a quiet, leafy side street, so tenants will be insulated from noise and foot traffic.

Possible deal breaker

With its polished stone floors and grey-and-white colour scheme, the unit’s interior may leave some renters longing for a bit of colour.

By the numbers

• $2,750 per month (includes utilities)
• 580 square feet
• 1 bedroom
• 1 bathroom
• 1 back deck

