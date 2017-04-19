Rental of the Week: $2,600 per month for a light-filled Queen West loft

Address: 29 Camden Street, Unit 208

Neighbourhood: Queen West

Agent: Property Management Toronto

Price: $2,600 per month

The place

A furnished one-bedroom loft with exposed concrete ceilings and floors, located on a side street a three-minute walk away from Queen West.

There’s a little office nook in the foyer:

Here’s the kitchen:

The kitchen has a little space for a table:

And the living area is right by the kitchen:

Here’s a view back through the unit. The walled-off area is the bedroom:

And here’s a view inside the bedroom:

And the bathroom:

The history

This unit is on the second floor of Camden Lofts, a six-storey warehouse that was converted into 59 industrial-style lofts in 1999. The landlord bought this suite in 2014. He was living here, but now he’s leaving the country for work. He’ll be away for at least a year.

Major Perk

The loft has an open floor plan, so the huge windows flood the entire place with natural light:

Possible deal breaker

The unit doesn’t have a balcony—or much of a view, despite the large windows. And, like many ex-industrial loft developments, the building doesn’t have a gym or a pool, or any of the other upscale amenities common in newer buildings. (It does have a party room, though.)

By the numbers

• $2,600 per month

• 740 square feet

• 10-foot ceilings

• 1 bedroom

• 1 bathroom

• 1 parking space

• 0 balconies