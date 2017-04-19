Rental of the Week: $2,600 per month for a light-filled Queen West loft
Address: 29 Camden Street, Unit 208
Neighbourhood: Queen West
Agent: Property Management Toronto
Price: $2,600 per month
The place
A furnished one-bedroom loft with exposed concrete ceilings and floors, located on a side street a three-minute walk away from Queen West.
There’s a little office nook in the foyer:
Here’s the kitchen:
The kitchen has a little space for a table:
And the living area is right by the kitchen:
Here’s a view back through the unit. The walled-off area is the bedroom:
And here’s a view inside the bedroom:
And the bathroom:
The history
This unit is on the second floor of Camden Lofts, a six-storey warehouse that was converted into 59 industrial-style lofts in 1999. The landlord bought this suite in 2014. He was living here, but now he’s leaving the country for work. He’ll be away for at least a year.
Major Perk
The loft has an open floor plan, so the huge windows flood the entire place with natural light:
Possible deal breaker
The unit doesn’t have a balcony—or much of a view, despite the large windows. And, like many ex-industrial loft developments, the building doesn’t have a gym or a pool, or any of the other upscale amenities common in newer buildings. (It does have a party room, though.)
By the numbers
• $2,600 per month
• 740 square feet
• 10-foot ceilings
• 1 bedroom
• 1 bathroom
• 1 parking space
• 0 balconies