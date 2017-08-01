Real Estate

Rental of the Week: $3,400 per month for a townhouse in Liberty Village with a private rooftop patio

Rental of the Week: $3,400 per month for a townhouse in Liberty Village with a private rooftop patio

By | Photography By Andrea Simone |  

By | Photography By Andrea Simone |  

Address: 26 Western Battery Road, Unit 203
Neighbourhood: Liberty Village
Agent: Property Management Toronto
Price: $3,400 per month, plus utilities

The place

An unfurnished two-bedroom corner unit townhouse in Liberty Village.

Here’s the living and dining area:

A closer look at the dining area:

The kitchen has quartz countertops:

Here’s one bedroom:

And the other:

The history

The house was built in 2006 and the owners bought it in 2011. It was their home for a while, but now they’ve decided to turn it into a rental property, available from September 1.

Major perks

The private rooftop terrace has a breathtaking view:

And the unit’s Ecobee thermostat helps reduce the utility bills. It can be controlled with any smartphone.

Possible deal breaker

The property’s close proximity to the GO tracks might not be to every tenant’s liking.

By the numbers

• $3,400 per month
• 1,500 square feet, approximately
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 powder room
• 1 parking spot
• 1 locker

The Hunt

Topics: Homes housing Liberty Village rental market rental of the week

 

More Rentals of the Week

Real Estate

Rental of the Week: $11,500 per month to live in the tower formerly known as Trump

Real Estate

Rental of the Week: $3,700 per month to live in a refurbished coach house in Dufferin Grove

Real Estate

Rental of the Week: $8,339 per month for a furnished house on the border of Yorkville and Rosedale

Real Estate

Rental of the Week: $4,350 per month for a condo in the middle of the Entertainment District

Real Estate

Rental of the Week: $7,250 per month for a designer townhouse in Little Italy

Condos

Rental of the Week: $8,500 per month for a CityPlace penthouse fit for a pro athlete