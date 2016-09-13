Address: 25 Oxley Street

Neighbourhood: King West

Agent: Javier Gutierrez, Toronto Luxury Rentals

Price: $8,000/month for three months, $7,000/month for six months, or $6,000/month for a year

The place

A furnished two-bedroom townhouse with plenty of exposed concrete and floor-to-ceiling windows, located near King and Spadina.

The dining area has high ceilings:

Here’s the kitchen. The door in the background leads to a private garage:

The master bedroom is open to the living area, below:

The master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:

The second bedroom:

And the hallway bathroom:

The history

Built in 2009, Glas Condos has 16 storeys and 165 units. Most suites are accessible only through the lobby, but this townhouse has its own entrance off the street. The owners live in Toronto part-time and travel most of the year.

Major perk

Pay for street parking no more: the rent includes access to a private one-car garage.

Possible deal breaker

The rent is steep, and the place comes fully furnished, so personalizing the decor might be a hassle. But anyone with a taste for luxury and a need for a move-in-ready space might enjoy not having to make the trek to CB2, a block away.

By the numbers

• $6000 to $8,000/month

• 1,700 square feet

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 bedrooms

• 1 parking space

• 1 balcony