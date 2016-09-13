Rental of the Week: $6,000 a month to live in a concrete loft near King West
Address: 25 Oxley Street
Neighbourhood: King West
Agent: Javier Gutierrez, Toronto Luxury Rentals
Price: $8,000/month for three months, $7,000/month for six months, or $6,000/month for a year
The place
A furnished two-bedroom townhouse with plenty of exposed concrete and floor-to-ceiling windows, located near King and Spadina.
The dining area has high ceilings:
Here’s the kitchen. The door in the background leads to a private garage:
The master bedroom is open to the living area, below:
The master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:
The second bedroom:
And the hallway bathroom:
The history
Built in 2009, Glas Condos has 16 storeys and 165 units. Most suites are accessible only through the lobby, but this townhouse has its own entrance off the street. The owners live in Toronto part-time and travel most of the year.
Major perk
Pay for street parking no more: the rent includes access to a private one-car garage.
Possible deal breaker
The rent is steep, and the place comes fully furnished, so personalizing the decor might be a hassle. But anyone with a taste for luxury and a need for a move-in-ready space might enjoy not having to make the trek to CB2, a block away.
By the numbers
• $6000 to $8,000/month
• 1,700 square feet
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 1 parking space
• 1 balcony