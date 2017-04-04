Rental of the Week: $5,395 for a furnished two-bedroom place right at Yonge and Eglinton

Address: 2191 Yonge Street, Unit 2411

Neighbourhood: Yonge and Eglinton

Agent: Erin Carlson, Rent it Furnished

Price: $5,395 per month, including utilities

The place

A furnished two-bedroom corner suite in a 54-storey condo tower.

A view into to the living area (on the left) and one of the bedrooms (on the right):

The apartment comes fully furnished with some trendy looking stuff:

Here’s the kitchen:

And one of the bedrooms:

The history

The unit is on the 24th floor of the Quantum 2 North tower, which was built in 2008. It’s sub-leased by a company that decorates unfurnished units and then rents them out, often on a short-term basis. The current tenant moves out at the end of April.

Major perk

Each bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet, meaning a pair of unrelated adults could share this place relatively easily. That monthly rent looks a bit more reasonable when it’s split two ways:

Possible deal breaker

Some apartment hunters might turn up their noses at the idea of living north of Bloor—but this location is actually, in some ways, more convenient than downtown. The local supermarket and LCBO are a five-minute walk away, and Eglinton subway station is right across the street.

By the numbers

• $5,395 per month (includes utilities)

• 1,090 square feet

• 2.5 bathrooms

• 2 bedrooms

• 1 rooftop patio

• 1 underground parking space