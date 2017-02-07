Rental of the Week: $3,500 per month for the third floor of a house in Forest Hill
Address: 117 Chaplin Crescent
Neighbourhood: Forest Hill
Agent: Kelly Lazar, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc., Brokerage
Price: $3,500 per month, plus hydro
The place
A two-bedroom apartment on the third floor of a fourplex.
The living and dining area are in a large open space with pitched ceilings:
The kitchen has new surfaces:
The guest bedroom has balcony access:
And here’s the master bedroom:
The two bedrooms share this bathroom:
The history
The house was built in 1931. About four years ago, the person who owned it at the time gutted the place and renovated it, adding hardwood floors, a central vacuum, and Caesarstone countertops in all the kitchens. In 2015, realtor Andrea Kalmar bought the building.
Major perk
A 180-square-foot balcony framed in exposed brick offers plenty of room for patio furniture and cookout equipment:
Possible deal breaker
There’s no elevator, meaning tenants will have to lug groceries up a few flights of stairs.
By the numbers
• $3,500 per month, plus hydro
• 1,625 square feet
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 balcony
• 1 gas fireplace
• 1 parking space
The Hunt