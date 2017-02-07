Real Estate

Rental of the Week: $3,500 per month for the third floor of a house in Forest Hill

Address: 117 Chaplin Crescent
Neighbourhood: Forest Hill
Agent: Kelly Lazar, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc., Brokerage
Price: $3,500 per month, plus hydro

The place

A two-bedroom apartment on the third floor of a fourplex.

The living and dining area are in a large open space with pitched ceilings:

toronto-apartment-for-rent-117-chaplin-crescent-2

The kitchen has new surfaces:

toronto-apartment-for-rent-117-chaplin-crescent-3

The guest bedroom has balcony access:

toronto-apartment-for-rent-117-chaplin-crescent-4

And here’s the master bedroom:

toronto-apartment-for-rent-117-chaplin-crescent-5

The two bedrooms share this bathroom:

toronto-apartment-for-rent-117-chaplin-crescent-6

The history

The house was built in 1931. About four years ago, the person who owned it at the time gutted the place and renovated it, adding hardwood floors, a central vacuum, and Caesarstone countertops in all the kitchens. In 2015, realtor Andrea Kalmar bought the building.

Major perk

A 180-square-foot balcony framed in exposed brick offers plenty of room for patio furniture and cookout equipment:

toronto-apartment-for-rent-117-chaplin-crescent-7

Possible deal breaker

There’s no elevator, meaning tenants will have to lug groceries up a few flights of stairs.

By the numbers

• $3,500 per month, plus hydro
• 1,625 square feet
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 balcony
• 1 gas fireplace
• 1 parking space

The Hunt

