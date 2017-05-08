Houses

Sale of the Week: The $1.6-million High Park home that shows what a price difference a few years (and some renos) can make

Listed At
$1,199,000
Sold For
$1,577,000

Address: 93 Clendenan Avenue
Neighbourhood: High Park
Agent: Michael Inwood, Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc., Brokerage
Previously sold for: $1,111,525, in 2014
 
 
 

The property

A High Park home with an over-the-top master bathroom.

The history

The sellers bought this hundred-year-old home in 2014, intending to make it their forever spot. They renovated it from four bedrooms down to three, using the extra space to create a lavish five-piece master ensuite with heated floors. But when a promotion forced them to move out of town, they had to sell.

Here’s the foyer:

The living room:

The dining room:

The kitchen:

And the sunny breakfast area:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

The master bedroom has a Juliet balcony:

And here’s the famous master ensuite:

The basement is unfinished:

And the backyard is on a slope:

The fate

The buyers, a couple about to start a family, loved the fact that the home is move-in ready and just three minutes away from the subway.

The sale

The house had 55 agents come through for showings and 160 families visited during the open house. Of the 7 bids that come in on offer day, the sellers decided to accept the highest, which was unconditional and $377,000 over asking.

By the numbers

• $1,577,000
• $5,600.10 in taxes (2016)
• 1,616 square feet
• 8 days on MLS
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms

