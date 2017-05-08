Sale of the Week: The $1.6-million High Park home that shows what a price difference a few years (and some renos) can make
Address: 93 Clendenan Avenue
Neighbourhood: High Park
Agent: Michael Inwood, Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc., Brokerage
Previously sold for: $1,111,525, in 2014
The property
A High Park home with an over-the-top master bathroom.
The history
The sellers bought this hundred-year-old home in 2014, intending to make it their forever spot. They renovated it from four bedrooms down to three, using the extra space to create a lavish five-piece master ensuite with heated floors. But when a promotion forced them to move out of town, they had to sell.
Here’s the foyer:
The living room:
The dining room:
The kitchen:
And the sunny breakfast area:
There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
And another:
The master bedroom has a Juliet balcony:
And here’s the famous master ensuite:
The basement is unfinished:
And the backyard is on a slope:
The fate
The buyers, a couple about to start a family, loved the fact that the home is move-in ready and just three minutes away from the subway.
The sale
The house had 55 agents come through for showings and 160 families visited during the open house. Of the 7 bids that come in on offer day, the sellers decided to accept the highest, which was unconditional and $377,000 over asking.
By the numbers
• $1,577,000
• $5,600.10 in taxes (2016)
• 1,616 square feet
• 8 days on MLS
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
