Sale of the Week: The $1.7-million Hillcrest home that shows what a successful bully offer looks like

Listed At $1,349,000 Sold For $1,680,000

Address: 66 Winona Drive

Neighbourhood: Hillcrest

Agents: Josie Stern and Valérie Benchitrit, Sutton Group-Associates Realty Inc., Brokerage

Previously sold for: $808,000 in 2008







The property

A three-storey semi with four bedrooms split across two levels.

There’s a powder room off the foyer:

The living room has a gas fireplace:

There are granite countertops in the kitchen:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor of the house. Here’s one of them:

And here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

There are two more bedrooms on the third floor. This one:

And this one:

And here’s the basement:

The history

This home was already renovated when the sellers, a family of four, bought it in 2008. The only major change they made was waterproofing the basement.

The sale

The agency advertised the home on the “Coming Soon” section of its website for a few days before listing it, so that potential buyers would be ready to schedule viewings when it came on the market.

The fate

After several showings, there was a bully offer for $331,000 above the asking price. The sellers accepted. The house had been on the market for only two days.

By the numbers

• $1,680,000

• $6,377.51 in taxes (2016)

• 2,282 square feet

• 5 bathrooms

• 4 bedrooms

• 3 storeys

• 2 days on MLS

• 2 fireplaces