Sale of the Week: The $3.25 million home that proves love at first sight is possible (in real estate, anyway)

Listed At $3,350,000 Sold For $3,250,000

Address: 320 Indian Road

Neighbourhood: High Park

Agents: David Rad, Private Service Realty LTD., Brokerage; Monte Burris, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty, Brokerage

Previously sold for: $1,710,000, in 2016

The property

An Arts and Crafts three-bedroom home with futuristic “smart” features.

The history

The previous owner, a carpenter and electrician, did all his own restoration on this home over the decade he lived here. When he had health issues a year and a half ago, he decided to sell. One offer came in, but the buyers wanted to tear down the house and build a triplex in its place. The owner wanted to save the house, so he sold it to a group of investors who promised to restore the property with the help of architect David Small. A year later, the renovated property was back on the market.

Here’s the dining room:

The office:

The living room:

And the kitchen:

The kitchen has a breakfast area:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. This is one of them:

And another:

Here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

The basement is finished:

And there’s a fourth bedroom down here:

The view from the rear:

The sale

When the sellers first listed the house, interest was muted. They decided to pull the listing, finish all the final reno touches, and then re-list two weeks later. They ended up accepting 97 per cent of their asking price.

The fate

The buyers were just driving through the neighbourhood when they spotted a sign advertising the open house. They hadn’t intended to buy a home right away, but they fell in love with the property and decided to go for it. They will make renovations, but they’ve decided to work with the architect who did the restoration, for the sake of preserving the house’s original character.

By the numbers

• $3,250,000

• $7,931.00 in taxes (2016)

• 3,000 square feet

• $300 per square foot in renovations

• 4 bathrooms

• 3 bedrooms