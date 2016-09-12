Listed At $3,588,000 Sold For $3,720,000

Address: 279 Dunforest Avenue

Neighbourhood: Willowdale

Agent: Sharon Soltanian and Anita Soltanian, Soltanian Real Estate Inc., Brokerage

Previously sold for: $590,000 in 2010, prior to a major renovation



The property

A ritzy, newly renovated four-bedroom home near Finch and Bayview.

Here’s the foyer, complete with masculine shadow apparition:

The living room has a fireplace with a stone surround:

Here’s the dining area:

The kitchen island is topped with more of that slab stone:

And there’s a little eating nook with a door to the back deck:

The office is panelled in dark wood:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor. The master bedroom has a swanky crystal chandelier:

The master ensuite has heated floors and a jet tub:

The dressing room has a few mirrors in it:

Another bedroom:

And another:

Here’s the basement rec area. Shadow ghost is down here now, so apparently he can use the stairs or float through ceilings or something?

The bar is made of walnut and marble:

There are two more bedrooms in the basement. Here’s one of them:

The back patio is multi-level:

The view from the rear:

The history

Listing agent Sharon Soltanian also happens to be the seller. She bought the property in 2010 and began a ground-up renovation four years later. Among other things, she decked out the house with crystal chandeliers, white oak hardwood flooring, and Italian marble. Now, she’s moving to another part of the city.

The fate

The buyer loved the open floor plan and the refined surface mateirals. When he moves in, he doesn’t plan to make any changes.

The sale

The house sold in three days, for $132,000 over asking. Soltanian believes the sale price is the most that has ever been paid for a 45-foot lot in this neighbourhood.

By the numbers

• $3,720,000

• $12,201.30 in taxes (2016)

• 6000 square feet

• 6 bathrooms

• 4 bedrooms

• 3 days on MLS

• 1 elevator