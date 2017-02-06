Sale of the Week: The $1.35-million High Park house that proves buyers will clamour for a classic interior

Listed At $1,179,000 Sold For $1,350,000

Address: 25 Evelyn Crescent

Neighbourhood: High Park

Agent: Michael Inwood, Sutton Group Realty System Inc., Brokerage







The property

An older home with an increasingly uncommon floor plan.

The history

This 1920s house has been in the same family for more than fifty years. In all that time, they never tinkered with its colonial-style centre-hall floor plan. Before putting the home on the market, the sellers did little more than apply a fresh coat of paint.

Porches don’t come much bigger than this:

The entire main floor is arranged around this centre hall:

Here’s the living room:

The dining room:

The sunroom, with a door to the back porch:

The kitchen could obviously use some work (and appliances):

There are four bedrooms on the second floor:

Here’s the master bedroom:

The basement is unfinished:

And here’s the back deck:

The fate

The buyers, downsizing from a larger home outside the city, are planning major renovations. They’ll install new plumbing, new wiring and new windows.

The sale

The house was sold as part of an estate sale, which drew tremendous interest. There were more than 60 showings, and more than 120 groups attended the open house. The winning bid was almost $200,000 over asking.

By the numbers

• $1,350,000

• $6,171.12 in taxes (2016)

• 1,824 square feet

• 712-square-foot lower level

• 8 days on MLS

• 4 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms