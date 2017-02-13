Sale of the Week: $1.8 million for a Roncesvalles home with a reinvented master suite

Sale of the Week: $1.8 million for a Roncesvalles home with a reinvented master suite

Listed At $1,799,000 Sold For $1,795,000

Address: 227 Wright Avenue

Neighbourhood: Roncesvalles

Agent: Monte Burris, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty, Brokerage

Previously sold for: $992,000, in 2012







The property

A century-old home with a modern, full-floor master suite.

Here’s the foyer, with lots of wood trim:

The living room:

The dining area:

And the freshly renovated kitchen:

There’s a small breakfast area near the door to the backyard:

This office area on the second floor is being used as a den:

There are three second-floor bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And another:

And here’s the last second-floor bedroom, with bay windows:

The master suite takes up the entire third floor:

Here’s the master bedroom’s en suite bathroom:

And the basement rec room:

The history

When the sellers bought the house five years ago, they went straight to work renovating the third floor into a spacious master retreat. At the same time, they overhauled the kitchen, filling it with gleaming white surfaces and stainless steel appliances. They had just put on the finishing touches when an unexpected promotion sent them packing to Europe.

The fate

The buyer had been renting in Roncesvalles and didn’t want to move too far away. Buying this property allowed him to avoid moving his daughter to a new school, while at the same time giving him ample space to share with his new wife.

The sale

The agent priced this property in the same range as a house he’d sold on the same street last year. One offer came in at $1.74 million, but the sellers knew that another potential buyer was seriously considering offering the full list price. The second potential buyer eventually backed out without making an offer—but the first bidder had already preemptively upped his offer by $50,000. The sellers were happy to accept.

By the numbers

• $1,795,000

• $6,494.47 in taxes (2016)

• 3,662 square feet

• 4 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms