Sale of the Week: The Lytton Park home that sold for $4 million, fish tank and all

By | Photography By The Print Market |  

Listed At
$3,295,000
Sold For
$4,018,613

Address: 202 Hillhurst Boulevard
Neighbourhood: Lytton Park
Agent: Andre Kutyan, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

The property

A customized five-bedroom home, complete with a backyard waterfall.

The history

The original house was built in 1992, and the sellers bought it in 2000. In 2004, they gutted the place and fancied it up with his and hers ensuite bathrooms, a built-in saltwater aquarium, and new facade with columns and a covered porch. Now, with five daughters, they’re ready for more space and are building their dream home across the street.

The family room has heated marble floors:

Here’s the living and dining area:

The owners installed this built-in saltwater aquarium:

The kitchen has limestone floors and granite countertops:

There’s a breakfast area:

And there’s a wood-panelled office:

There are five bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

That dollhouse looks tiny, but if you listed it on MLS someone would probably bid it up to $1.3 million. It’s detached, after all:

Another bedroom:

And the master bedroom:

The master bedroom has separate his and hers ensuite bathrooms. Here’s hers:

And here’s his:

There’s a rec room in the basement:

And a pool in the backyard. That brick thing on the right is a miniature waterfall:

The fate

The buyers also have a big family—four kids—and are upsizing from their current home, north of Lawrence. They’d been looking for a long time, and had lost out in a couple multi-offer situations before snagging 202 Hillhurst. They take possession in August.

The sale

Other homes nearby had sold as much as a million over asking, so the agent was confident this property would sell high. There were two bids on offer night. The sellers accepted the higher one, for $723,613 more than their list price.

By the numbers

• $4,018,613
• $17,632.75 in taxes (2016)
• 4,267 square feet
• 9 bathrooms
• 7 days on MLS
• 5 bedrooms

The Hunt

