House of the Week: $2 million for a super-modern semi in Roncesvalles

Address: 165 Glendale Avenue

Neighbourhood: Roncesvalles

Agent: Jordana Ricketts, Zolo Realty, Brokerage

Price: $1,995,000

Previously sold for: $808,000, in 2015

The place

A semi-detached home with a large nanny suite, a red-brick exterior and an up-to-the-minute interior.

The history

The owners and their two children are leaving Toronto, and this freshly renovated home, behind. There are some unique touches throughout, including a skylight directly above the master bedroom’s bathtub and a ten-foot, $13,000 granite island in the kitchen. The interior has a generous amount of exposed brick—a rarity in this style of house.

Here’s the living area:

The kitchen, with extravagant stone island:

The dining area:

These square toilets seem ill-suited to the contours of the human tuchus, but what do we know?

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. This one is set up as an office:

Another bedroom:

And another. This one has a handy shoe rack built into the wall:

The master bedroom, on the third floor, has a door to a two-level rooftop deck:

Also a generously sized closet:

And an ensuite bathroom with an impressive soaker tub:

There’s a second kitchen in the basement, meaning it could be used as a nanny suite, or maybe as a rental apartment:

The basement bedroom:

The backyard:

Big selling point

With the outdoor fireplace blazing, the owners should be able to use the master bedroom’s rooftop deck at least seven months a year:

Possible deal breaker

Typical Roncesvalles: there’s no private parking. But there are spaces on the street.

By the numbers

• $1,995,000

• $5,056.60 in taxes (2016)

• 2,000 square feet

• 19.58-by-120-foot lot

• 6 skylights

• 5 bedrooms

• 4 bathrooms

• 3 fireplaces

• 2 kitchens

• 2 washers and dryers