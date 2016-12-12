Sale of the Week: The house that shows what $3.1 million gets you in Lytton Park

Sale of the Week: The house that shows what $3.1 million gets you in Lytton Park

Listed At $2,881,000 Sold For $3,100,000

Address: 140 Albertus Avenue

Neighbourhood: Lytton Park

Agent: Josie Stern and Valérie Benchitrit, Sutton Group-Associates Realty Inc., Brokerage







The property

The home was built three years ago, and it’s full of trendy design elements like floating staircases, Plexiglas railings and 15-foot floor-to-ceiling windows.

Here’s the foyer:

The living room, at the front of the house:

The dining area is continuous with the living room:

The kitchen:

The breakfast area:

And here’s the family room:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor of the house. Here’s one of them:

And another, with its own balcony:

And another:

Here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

The basement is finished, and it has a door that leads directly to the backyard:

And here is that backyard:

And the back of the house:

The history

The house’s original builder ran into creditor trouble when construction was about 90 per cent complete. Another builder stepped in and finished the job, adding lacquered millwork throughout and bringing in high-end appliances.

The fate

The buyers, a family, instantly loved the house’s workmanship and open space, as well as its proximity to Yonge Street and Eglinton Station.

The sale

The property attracted plenty of attention, with 12 showings and an open house attended by more than 20 agents—a number the listing agent says is a rarity at this price point. The buyers made a preemptive offer $219,000 over asking.

By the numbers

• $3,100,000

• $6,267.44 in taxes (2016)

• About 2,500 square feet

• 108 per cent of list price

• 5 bathrooms

• 4 bedrooms

• 3 years old

• 2 parking spaces