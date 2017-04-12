House of the Week: $5.7 million for a modern home with a giant rooftop terrace

House of the Week: $5.7 million for a modern home with a giant rooftop terrace

Address: 99 Farnham Avenue

Neighbourhood: Summerhill

Agents: Andy Taylor and Robert Nelson, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Price: $5,670,000

Previously sold for: $1,500,000 in 2010

The place

A modern home with a unique exterior, large windows and plenty of outdoor space.

The history

This house was completely redone in 2012 by Bolt Developments. Among its many luxury features: an elevator that goes from the garage to the third floor.

Here’s the foyer:

The dining area:

The kitchen:

And the family room:

There are three bedrooms on the third floor. Ah yes, what child doesn’t enjoy model biplanes?

Another bedroom:

And the master bedroom:

There’s a walk-in closet:

And a super-sleek ensuite bathroom:

The entire third floor is a gym with floor-to-ceiling windows:

There’s another bedroom in the basement:

Here’s the elevator:

The back patio has lots of space for seating:

And the backyard has lots of space for a trampoline:

Big selling point

With three outdoor patios, the house was designed for entertaining large groups. Imagine how many people could fit on this rooftop terrace:

Possible deal breaker

The exterior stands out in this neighbourhood of old Victorians—but owning the house all your neighbours can’t stop talking about could be considered a bonus.

By the numbers

• $5,670,000

• $19,731.07 in taxes (2016)

• 3,626 square feet

• 30-by-166.83-foot lot

• 6 bathrooms

• 4 parking spots

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 patios

• 1 gym