House of the Week: $5.7 million for a modern home with a giant rooftop terrace
Address: 99 Farnham Avenue
Neighbourhood: Summerhill
Agents: Andy Taylor and Robert Nelson, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
Price: $5,670,000
Previously sold for: $1,500,000 in 2010
The place
A modern home with a unique exterior, large windows and plenty of outdoor space.
The history
This house was completely redone in 2012 by Bolt Developments. Among its many luxury features: an elevator that goes from the garage to the third floor.
Here’s the foyer:
The dining area:
The kitchen:
And the family room:
There are three bedrooms on the third floor. Ah yes, what child doesn’t enjoy model biplanes?
Another bedroom:
And the master bedroom:
There’s a walk-in closet:
And a super-sleek ensuite bathroom:
The entire third floor is a gym with floor-to-ceiling windows:
There’s another bedroom in the basement:
Here’s the elevator:
The back patio has lots of space for seating:
And the backyard has lots of space for a trampoline:
Big selling point
With three outdoor patios, the house was designed for entertaining large groups. Imagine how many people could fit on this rooftop terrace:
Possible deal breaker
The exterior stands out in this neighbourhood of old Victorians—but owning the house all your neighbours can’t stop talking about could be considered a bonus.
By the numbers
• $5,670,000
• $19,731.07 in taxes (2016)
• 3,626 square feet
• 30-by-166.83-foot lot
• 6 bathrooms
• 4 parking spots
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 patios
• 1 gym