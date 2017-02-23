House of the Week: $1.8 million for a Beaches home with some ornate touches

House of the Week: $1.8 million for a Beaches home with some ornate touches

Address: 94 Neville Park Boulevard

Neighbourhood: The Beaches

Agents: Dianne Chaput, Brian Chaput and Colette Chaput-Villamizar, Royal LePage Estate Realty, Brokerage

Price: $1,780,000

Previously sold for: $1,270,000, in 2010

The place

A five-bedroom, four-bathroom house perched among the trees in the Beaches.

The history

The home was built in 1914, but the previous owners did extensive renovations. They modernized the interior, but kept the original wooden trim, ornate staircase and hidden pocket doors. The current owners added a coffered tin ceiling in the dining room and some custom, hand-painted wall murals.

Here’s that staircase:

And the living room:

The dining room:

And the breakfast area:

The owners aren’t afraid of bold wall treatments, that’s for sure:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor, as well as this office, with its giant stained glass window:

Here’s one of the bedrooms:

Attached to that bedroom is a sunroom:

And here’s the second-floor bathroom:

The deck and backyard. (Obviously, this photo was taken a few months ago.)

Big selling point

The kitchen combines old (pendant lights, stained glass windows and blue cabinetry) with new (four-burner gas stove, stainless steel fridge and dishwasher) in a way that makes it look utterly different than the sleek, white spaces found in many renovated homes:

Possible deal breaker

The bright red trompe l’oeil painting in the bedroom is certainly theatrical, but it may not suit every buyer’s taste. Luckily, changing that up is as simple as rolling on some white paint:

And here’s the master bedroom’s equally red ensuite bathroom:

By the Numbers

• $1,780,000

• $8,436.27 in taxes (2016)

• 2,310 square feet

• 5 bedrooms

• 4 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces