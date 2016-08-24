Address: 9 Bowring Walk

Neighbourhood: Wilson Heights

Agents: Laureen Unroth, Re/Max Ultimate Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $2,800,000

The place

A house on a triangular lot, with high ceilings and lots of bedrooms on a very quiet street.

There’s a formal living room with a peaked ceiling:

A similarly formal dining room:

A little crown moulding in the kitchen:

And popcorn ceilings in the family room:

There are five bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

A puppy-and-bunny-themed bedroom, complete with classic floral wallpaper border:

Another bedroom:

Another bedroom:

And the master bedroom, with a hardwood floor:

The master ensuite:

And there’s a fluorescent-lit rec room in the basement:

The irregular lot makes for a big backyard:

The history

The home was built in the early 1990s. The lot is irregularly shaped, and it’s a little larger than most others in the area. The buyers can enjoy the large backyard or, possibly, expand or replace the existing structure.

Big selling point

The street is circular, which limits outside traffic.

Possible deal breaker

The current owner is in his late eighties, so the interior of the house reflects North Toronto’s high-end trends of a few decades ago. It may require some updating, depending on the tastes of the buyers.

By the numbers

• $2,800,000

• $7,780.98 in taxes (2016)

• 3,600 square feet

• 5 bedrooms

• 5 bathrooms

• 2 parking spots

• 2 fireplaces