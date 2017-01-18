Houses

House of the Week: $900,000 for an east-end home with a surfeit of skylights

  

Address: 7 Hiawatha Road
Neighbourhood: Greenwood-Coxwell
Agents: Timothy Burke and Paul Magnus, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $899,900
Previously sold for: $600,000, in 2015, before a renovation

The place

A freshly renovated home with vaulted ceilings, located half a block away from Greenwood Park.

Here’s the living room:

The dining area is continuous with the living room and the kitchen:

And here’s the kitchen, with all-new appliances and surfaces:

The basement is finished:

A person could fit a pretty serious backyard skating rink on a lot this long:

The history

The renovations, which wrapped up in December 2016, include fundamentals like a new roof, furnace, and finished basement, as well as luxuries like new kitchen appliances, big new windows and five new skylights. The exterior aesthetic nods at the grey and boxy style currently popular with modern-home enthusiasts.

Big selling point

The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, double wall-to-wall closets, and two skylights—as well as an ensuite bathroom with a third skylight. Anyone who likes to wake up with the sun definitely won’t have a hard time doing that in this house:

Possible deal breaker

There are four bathrooms, but only two bedrooms. Fortunately, they’re big ones:

By the numbers

• $899,900
• $3,694.26 in taxes (2016, pre-renovation)
• 1,260 square feet
• 20-by-116-foot lot
• 5 skylights
• 4 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms

