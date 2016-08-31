House of the Week: $3 million for a modern Lytton Park home with three fireplaces

Address: 56 Caldow Road

Neighbourhood: Lytton Park

Agent: Robert Greenberg and Andre Kutyan, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $2,995,000

Previously sold for: $1,310,000, in 2013, prior to a total rebuild

The place

A modern new-build in Lytton Park.

The foyer sports a lovely painting of an old-timey gentleman playing keep-away with some lasses:

Here’s the living room, at the front of the house:

The dining area is continuous with the living room:

The family room is next to the kitchen. It has one of the house’s three fireplaces:

The kitchen is super sleek:

And here’s the main-floor terrace, with a view of the backyard:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor, all with ensuite bathrooms. Here’s one of them:

Another bedroom:

And another bedroom:

And the master bedroom, which has its own fireplace:

And here’s the walk-in closet:

And the master bath, with a soaker tub and a rainfall shower head:

The backyard is accessible from the lower level, via those stairs in the foreground:

The view from the rear:

The history

The sellers tore down a two-storey home and built this one in its place. The newly completed property was initially listed for $3,095,000, but, after about a month and a half on the market, the selling agent says his client decided to knock $100,000 off the asking price.

Big selling point

The ground-floor office, with herringbone oak floors, oak paneling and a built-in bookcase made out of—you guessed it—oak, is the perfect place to work on your Gordon Gekko impression (or, for the younger generation, your Wolf of Wall Street reenactments):

Possible deal breaker

Though the red cedar deck off the family room provides a great perch for watching the action in the backyard, the main walkout is on the lower level, which may cause some traffic jams when hosting, since parties always seem to end up centered around the kitchen. Luckily, the lower level rec room has its own wet bar and wine cellar, so guests can hang out down there and still be close to libations:

And here’s the wine cellar:

By the numbers

• $2,995,000

• $14,595.99 in taxes (2016)

• 6 bathrooms

• 5 bedrooms

• 3,200 square feet

• 3 fireplaces

• 3 parking spaces

• 2 kitchens

• 1 wine cellar