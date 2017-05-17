House of the Week: $3 million for a sleek, modern coach house near High Park

Address: 51R Indian Grove

Neighbourhood: High Park

Agent: Andrea Morrison, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $2,980,000

The place

A newly revamped coach house just one block from High Park.

Here’s the living room:

The dining room:

And the kitchen:

There’s a family room on the second floor:

And there are also two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And the other:

There are two more bedrooms on the third floor. Here’s one of them:

And here’s the master bedroom, with cool triangular storage unit:

The backyard:

The history

The house and coach house were built in 1904. Originally, the home was used as a residence for a horse manager. (The lower part of the house was a stables.) The property was, at some point, converted into a modern residence, and the current owner renovated it in 2015, gutting the first two floors and adding a new slate roof and a new heating system.

Big selling point

The master ensuite has many luxe features: marble surfaces, a steam shower, a stone soaker tub (plus that awesome tap to fill it with).

But the real showstopper is the oversized window in the shower, which makes a morning routine feel like a chance to commune with nature:

Possible deal breaker

The existing carport may not be appealing to drivers who prefer a little more shelter, but the buyer can always build a full-fledged garage. The necessary committee of adjustment approvals are already in place.

By the numbers

• $2,980,000

• $5,790.79 in taxes (2016)

• 4 bedrooms

• 4 bathrooms

• 3 parking spaces

• 1 fireplace