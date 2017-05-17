House of the Week: $3 million for a sleek, modern coach house near High Park
Address: 51R Indian Grove
Neighbourhood: High Park
Agent: Andrea Morrison, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $2,980,000
The place
A newly revamped coach house just one block from High Park.
Here’s the living room:
The dining room:
And the kitchen:
There’s a family room on the second floor:
And there are also two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
And the other:
There are two more bedrooms on the third floor. Here’s one of them:
And here’s the master bedroom, with cool triangular storage unit:
The backyard:
The history
The house and coach house were built in 1904. Originally, the home was used as a residence for a horse manager. (The lower part of the house was a stables.) The property was, at some point, converted into a modern residence, and the current owner renovated it in 2015, gutting the first two floors and adding a new slate roof and a new heating system.
Big selling point
The master ensuite has many luxe features: marble surfaces, a steam shower, a stone soaker tub (plus that awesome tap to fill it with).
But the real showstopper is the oversized window in the shower, which makes a morning routine feel like a chance to commune with nature:
Possible deal breaker
The existing carport may not be appealing to drivers who prefer a little more shelter, but the buyer can always build a full-fledged garage. The necessary committee of adjustment approvals are already in place.
By the numbers
• $2,980,000
• $5,790.79 in taxes (2016)
• 4 bedrooms
• 4 bathrooms
• 3 parking spaces
• 1 fireplace