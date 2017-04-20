House of the Week: $2.1 million for a Little Italy home with a fashionable past

Address: 424 Euclid Avenue

Neighbourhood: Little Italy

Agents: Cailey Heaps Estrin and Megan Till-Landry, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team, Brokerage

Price: $2,149,000

Previously sold for: $262,500, in 1986

The place

A red brick Victorian, more than a century old, not too far from College and Bathurst.

The history

Fashion designer Pam Chorley, who owned Queen West stalwart Fashion Crimes before retiring in 2015, bought this place in 1986. The home has had many updates in those 31 years—most notably the installation of a wall of windows in the kitchen. Chorley also knocked out walls on the third floor to create an open master retreat.

Here’s the foyer:

On the floor plan, this space is identified as a dining area, but the owner is using it as a living room. Gotta love that maximalist decor:

The kitchen, with its tin ceiling:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. This one has a small balcony:

This bedroom is set up as an office:

The second-floor bedrooms share this bathroom:

The master suite takes up the entire third floor:

There’s a rooftop deck:

And the basement is finished:

Big selling point

Chorley has preserved many of the house’s original features, like the kitchen’s tin ceiling and the wood-burning fireplace in the living room:

The front gate is made from bricks salvaged from the kitchen renovation.

Possible deal breaker

Many of the items that make the home so unique—like the beautifully ornate cabinets in the kitchen, the four-poster bed in the master bedroom and many of the unique light fixtures—aren’t included in the sale.

By the numbers

• $2,149,000

• $6,762.78 in taxes (2016)

• 2,283 square feet

• 6 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces