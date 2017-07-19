House of the Week: $1.9 million for a restored 100-year-old home near the Danforth

Address: 4 Hurndale Avenue

Neighbourhood: North Riverdale

Agents: David Singer, Royal LePage Your Community Realty, Brokerage

Price: $1,875,000

Previously sold for: $315,000, in 1999

The place

A carefully restored century-old home.

The history

This 1917 detached home is located one block north of the Danforth. The interior still retains some of its antique charm, with solid wood doors and two fireplaces (one working, one not).

Cool porch rug:

Here’s the dining room, with starburst ceiling medallion:

The family room is combined with the kitchen’s breakfast bar:

A closer look at the kitchen:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. This one is being used as a den:

Another bedroom, this one being used as an office:

The master bedroom:

And the window-lined master ensuite:

Big selling point

The back deck is 575 square feet of light wood, which blends well with the back of the house and is perfect for entertaining:

And here’s a view of the house from the rear:

Possible deal breaker

This is a high-traffic area, especially during the warmer months, when events like Taste of the Danforth flood the street with visitors. In exchange for tolerating the ruckus, the buyer will get an easy walk to shops, restaurants and Broadview subway station.

By the numbers

• 7,177.22 in taxes (2017)

• 1,677 square feet

• 24.25-by-99.83 foot lot

• 2 fireplaces

• 1 parking spot