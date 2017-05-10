House of the Week: $3.3 million for a modern Stonegate home with a living wall
Address: 38 Van Dusen Boulevard
Neighbourhood: Stonegate
Agents: David Anderson Oey, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $3,280,000
Previously sold for: $874,500, in 2014, prior to a total rebuild
The place
A freshly rebuilt modern home with big windows and four skylights.
The history
The owners demolished a modest two-storey home to clear the way for this boxy mini-mansion. Construction took about three years. By the end, the owners had decided they wanted a bigger place for their three kids and two dogs. The house is on a wide lot with a two-car garage, which is rare for the area. It also has high ceilings: 11 feet on the main level, ten feet on the second level.
The dining room is at the front of the house:
Here’s the living room:
The kitchen has a wood-topped island, which is a little unusual. A lot of people who build houses like this opt for stone:
The kitchen has a breakfast area with a banquette:
There are four bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
And another:
And yet another:
Here’s the master bedroom and its giant skylight:
The master ensuite:
And the master bedroom’s walk-in closet:
The basement is finished. There’s a wine cellar and a rec area down here:
Big selling point
The home was designed with automation in mind: there’s heated radiant flooring, automatic sprinklers, and an indoor green wall with an automatic irrigation system:
Possible deal breaker
Some of the neighbours took the owners to the Ontario Municipal Board over this house, which could lead to some tension on move-in day. A neighbourhood party on the wide back patio could resolve some of that:
By the numbers
• $3,280,000
• 3,400 square feet
• 52.58-by-110-foot lot
• 6 parking spots
• 5 bedrooms
• 5 bathrooms
• 4 skylights
• 1 wine cellar