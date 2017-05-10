House of the Week: $3.3 million for a modern Stonegate home with a living wall

House of the Week: $3.3 million for a modern Stonegate home with a living wall

Address: 38 Van Dusen Boulevard

Neighbourhood: Stonegate

Agents: David Anderson Oey, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $3,280,000

Previously sold for: $874,500, in 2014, prior to a total rebuild

The place

A freshly rebuilt modern home with big windows and four skylights.

The history

The owners demolished a modest two-storey home to clear the way for this boxy mini-mansion. Construction took about three years. By the end, the owners had decided they wanted a bigger place for their three kids and two dogs. The house is on a wide lot with a two-car garage, which is rare for the area. It also has high ceilings: 11 feet on the main level, ten feet on the second level.

The dining room is at the front of the house:

Here’s the living room:

The kitchen has a wood-topped island, which is a little unusual. A lot of people who build houses like this opt for stone:

The kitchen has a breakfast area with a banquette:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

And yet another:

Here’s the master bedroom and its giant skylight:

The master ensuite:

And the master bedroom’s walk-in closet:

The basement is finished. There’s a wine cellar and a rec area down here:

Big selling point

The home was designed with automation in mind: there’s heated radiant flooring, automatic sprinklers, and an indoor green wall with an automatic irrigation system:

Possible deal breaker

Some of the neighbours took the owners to the Ontario Municipal Board over this house, which could lead to some tension on move-in day. A neighbourhood party on the wide back patio could resolve some of that:

By the numbers

• $3,280,000

• 3,400 square feet

• 52.58-by-110-foot lot

• 6 parking spots

• 5 bedrooms

• 5 bathrooms

• 4 skylights

• 1 wine cellar