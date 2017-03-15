House of the Week: $1.3 million for a brand-new family home in the east end
Address: 38 Beachdale Avenue
Neighbourhood: Birchcliff
Agent: John Tsilfidis, HomeLife/Vision Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $1,299,000
Previously sold for: $480,000, in 2014
The place
A contemporary three-bedroom in Scarborough that’s only a 20-minute walk to the Beaches. The floor plan maximizes space, with no hallways on the main level and a galley kitchen with an island that doubles as a breakfast nook.
Here’s the living area:
There’s a bit of space for a dining table:
And a galley kitchen with Caeserstone countertops:
There are three bedrooms on the second floor. This is one of them:
And another:
And the master bedroom:
And here’s the backyard:
The history
Two brothers—one is the property’s listing agent, and the other is a builder—snagged a run-down cottage on this lot in 2014. They knocked it down to the foundation, dug out a new basement and built an entirely new home. Now, they hope to profit.
Big selling point
This house was built with a family in mind. All three bedrooms are located on the second floor, which has two bathrooms and three sinks. There are eight-foot ceilings in the basement, which could serve as a media room or recreation room:
Bonus: the property is in the catchment area for Malvern Collegiate Institute, a highly ranked public school.
Possible deal breaker
There’s no garage here—only a parking pad with space for single vehicle. Street parking is free, though, so multi-car families can still make it work.
By the numbers
• $1,299,000
• 2,100 square feet
• 4 bathrooms
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 skylights
• 1 recreation room
• 1 parking space
