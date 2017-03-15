Houses

House of the Week: $1.3 million for a brand-new family home in the east end

House of the Week: $1.3 million for a brand-new family home in the east end

By |  

By |  

Address: 38 Beachdale Avenue
Neighbourhood: Birchcliff
Agent: John Tsilfidis, HomeLife/Vision Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $1,299,000
Previously sold for: $480,000, in 2014

The place

A contemporary three-bedroom in Scarborough that’s only a 20-minute walk to the Beaches. The floor plan maximizes space, with no hallways on the main level and a galley kitchen with an island that doubles as a breakfast nook.

Here’s the living area:

There’s a bit of space for a dining table:

And a galley kitchen with Caeserstone countertops:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. This is one of them:

And another:

And the master bedroom:

And here’s the backyard:

The history

Two brothers—one is the property’s listing agent, and the other is a builder—snagged a run-down cottage on this lot in 2014. They knocked it down to the foundation, dug out a new basement and built an entirely new home. Now, they hope to profit.

Big selling point

This house was built with a family in mind. All three bedrooms are located on the second floor, which has two bathrooms and three sinks. There are eight-foot ceilings in the basement, which could serve as a media room or recreation room:

Bonus: the property is in the catchment area for Malvern Collegiate Institute, a highly ranked public school.

Possible deal breaker

There’s no garage here—only a parking pad with space for single vehicle. Street parking is free, though, so multi-car families can still make it work.

By the numbers

• $1,299,000
• 2,100 square feet
• 4 bathrooms
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 skylights
• 1 recreation room
• 1 parking space

The Hunt

Topics: birchcliff Homes House of the Week housing Housing Market

More Houses of the Week

Houses

House of the Week: $5 million for a historic home in Swansea, complete with a billiards room

Houses

House of the Week: $1.25 million for a renovated detached home near Christie Pits

Houses

House of the Week: $1.8 million for a Beaches home with some ornate touches

Houses

House of the Week: $1.6 million for a Cabbagetown semi with a unique interior

Houses

House of the Week: $2.9 million for a self-contained loft in Birchcliff

Houses

House of the Week: $1.4 million for a house near the east-end waterfront