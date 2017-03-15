House of the Week: $1.3 million for a brand-new family home in the east end

Address: 38 Beachdale Avenue

Neighbourhood: Birchcliff

Agent: John Tsilfidis, HomeLife/Vision Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $1,299,000

Previously sold for: $480,000, in 2014

The place

A contemporary three-bedroom in Scarborough that’s only a 20-minute walk to the Beaches. The floor plan maximizes space, with no hallways on the main level and a galley kitchen with an island that doubles as a breakfast nook.

Here’s the living area:

There’s a bit of space for a dining table:

And a galley kitchen with Caeserstone countertops:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. This is one of them:

And another:

And the master bedroom:

And here’s the backyard:

The history

Two brothers—one is the property’s listing agent, and the other is a builder—snagged a run-down cottage on this lot in 2014. They knocked it down to the foundation, dug out a new basement and built an entirely new home. Now, they hope to profit.

Big selling point

This house was built with a family in mind. All three bedrooms are located on the second floor, which has two bathrooms and three sinks. There are eight-foot ceilings in the basement, which could serve as a media room or recreation room:

Bonus: the property is in the catchment area for Malvern Collegiate Institute, a highly ranked public school.

Possible deal breaker

There’s no garage here—only a parking pad with space for single vehicle. Street parking is free, though, so multi-car families can still make it work.

By the numbers

• $1,299,000

• 2,100 square feet

• 4 bathrooms

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 skylights

• 1 recreation room

• 1 parking space