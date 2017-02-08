House of the Week: $2.9 million for a self-contained loft in Birchcliff

Address: 3029 Queen Street East

Neighbourhood: Birchcliff

Agent: Nicole Digalakis and Ken Digalakis, Remax All-Stars Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $2,888,000

The place

A three-bedroom duplex with a two-bedroom apartment on the lower level that could be used as a rental.

The living and dining area on the main floor has a massive wall of floor-to-ceiling windows:

Here’s the reverse view. The ledge up above is where the family room is located:

The living room has a fireplace:

There are two bedrooms on the main floor. Here’s one of them:

And the other:

The family room, on the second floor:

And the master bedroom, also on the second floor:

This office space is on the third floor. It has access to the rooftop deck:

And here’s a closer look at the deck:

The history

The home was built in the 1990s. According to the owner, it sits on land that was once part of a summer estate that belonged to Sir Henry Pellatt, the guy who built Casa Loma.

Big selling point

The views are the main attraction here. The floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room open onto a deck that faces Lake Ontario. Upstairs, two more decks offer views to the north and south. The owner says it’s possible to see fireworks displays at Ashbridges Bay in the summer:

Possible deal breaker

The galley kitchen is efficient, but homeowners looking for more of a grandiose, Martha-Stewart-meets-Williams-Sonoma-style cooking experience will probably have to find another house, or invest in some renos:

By the numbers

• 2 rooftop decks