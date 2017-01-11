House of the Week: $1.5 million for a Davisville townhouse with a private elevator

Address: 300 Merton Street

Neighbourhood: Davisville

Agent: Adam Brind, Core Assets Inc.

Price: $1,499,900

The place

A three-storey townhouse in Davisville with a bright interior.

There’s a fireplace in the living room:

Here’s the kitchen and dining area:

The master suite takes up the whole second floor:

Here’s the master bathroom:

There are two more bedrooms on the third floor. Here’s one:

And the other:

The history

The house was built in 2011 as part of a 12-unit rental development. In 2016, it and its neighbours went up for sale. Though the homes are freehold, each owner is required to pay a small fee (approximately $85) to cover snow removal, landscaping and the like.

Big selling point

This house doesn’t have a fancy wine cellar, like some others in its price range, but can temperature-controlled bottle storage possibly compare to the luxury of a personal elevator? The one at 300 Merton runs from the garage all the way up to the third floor, making those runs to the kitchen during a Netflix binge just a touch easier. It also makes the house accessible to anyone who isn’t physically able to climb stairs:

Possible deal breaker

There isn’t much of a backyard at this property, but the 476-square-foot rooftop terrace (bigger than some Liberty Village condos) provides plenty of outdoor space.

By the numbers

• $1,499,900

• $5,772.02 in taxes (2016)

• 1,732 square feet

• 476-square-foot rooftop terrace

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 1 elevator