Houses

House of the Week: $1.5 million for a Davisville townhouse with a private elevator

By |  

Address: 300 Merton Street
Neighbourhood: Davisville
Agent: Adam Brind, Core Assets Inc.
Price: $1,499,900

The place

A three-storey townhouse in Davisville with a bright interior.

There’s a fireplace in the living room:

toronto-house-for-sale-300-merton-street-2

Here’s the kitchen and dining area:

toronto-house-for-sale-300-merton-street-3

The master suite takes up the whole second floor:

toronto-house-for-sale-300-merton-street-4

Here’s the master bathroom:

toronto-house-for-sale-300-merton-street-5

There are two more bedrooms on the third floor. Here’s one:

toronto-house-for-sale-300-merton-street-6

And the other:

toronto-house-for-sale-300-merton-street-7

The history

The house was built in 2011 as part of a 12-unit rental development. In 2016, it and its neighbours went up for sale. Though the homes are freehold, each owner is required to pay a small fee (approximately $85) to cover snow removal, landscaping and the like.

Big selling point

This house doesn’t have a fancy wine cellar, like some others in its price range, but can temperature-controlled bottle storage possibly compare to the luxury of a personal elevator? The one at 300 Merton runs from the garage all the way up to the third floor, making those runs to the kitchen during a Netflix binge just a touch easier. It also makes the house accessible to anyone who isn’t physically able to climb stairs:

toronto-house-for-sale-300-merton-street-8

Possible deal breaker

There isn’t much of a backyard at this property, but the 476-square-foot rooftop terrace (bigger than some Liberty Village condos) provides plenty of outdoor space.

By the numbers

• $1,499,900
• $5,772.02 in taxes (2016)
• 1,732 square feet
• 476-square-foot rooftop terrace
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 elevator

The Hunt

