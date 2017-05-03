House of the Week: $1.7 million for a Cabbagetown Victorian with stunning stained glass

Address: 294 Carlton Street

Neighbourhood: Cabbagetown

Agent: Corinne McCabe, Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $1,678,000

Previously sold for: $865,000 in 2011

The place

A bay-and-gable Victorian in Cabbagetown.

The history

The home was built in 1889, and it’s part of the neighbourhood’s heritage conservation district. Inside, it still has its original crown mouldings and ceiling medallions, and there’s stained glass on every floor. The current owners bought the place in 2011 and redid two bathrooms, as well as the roof. They also replaced the furnace and air conditioner.

Did we mention the stained glass?

Here’s the living room:

The dining room, with one of the house’s many ceiling medallions:

Here’s the kitchen:

With a rare kitchen fireplace:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor of the house. Here’s one of them:

And the other:

There’s a third bedroom on the third floor:

That bedroom also has a sitting area:

And there’s another bedroom in the basement:

Big selling point

The main floor of the house is ideal for hosts and hostesses: it has two fireplaces, stunning stained glass in the foyer and living room and easy access to the oversized backyard, lush with greenery (at least, when the weather is warm):

Possible deal breaker

The second-floor bathroom has some features that may be polarizing: yes, that is carpet, yes, it is open to the kitchen below (but think of how easily a wine pulley system could be installed!) and yes, that is a big curtain rather than a door:

But the clawfoot tub, 18-foot ceilings and large stained glass window might win over some naysayers:

There’s a more traditional powder room right beside it:

By the numbers

• $1,678,000

• $5,704.34 in taxes (2016)

• 1,774 square feet

• 4 bedrooms

• 4 bathrooms

• 3 fireplaces