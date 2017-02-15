Houses

House of the Week: $1.6 million for a Cabbagetown semi with a unique interior

By |  

Address: 274 Carlton Street
Neighbourhood: Cabbagetown
Agents: Richard Silver and Jim Burtnick, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage
Price: $1,598,000
Previously sold for: $480,000, in 1999

The place

A Victorian semi with a spiral staircase that extends from the basement all the way to the third floor.

The kitchen is right at the front of the house, which is a little unusual:

toronto-house-for-sale-274-carlton-street-2

The living room is at the back:

toronto-house-for-sale-274-carlton-street-3

And here’s the dining area:

toronto-house-for-sale-274-carlton-street-4

A closer look at that spiral staircase:

toronto-house-for-sale-274-carlton-street-5

The basement is finished:

toronto-house-for-sale-274-carlton-street-11

And there’s a bedroom down there:

toronto-house-for-sale-274-carlton-street-12

Also a sauna:

toronto-house-for-sale-274-carlton-street-13

And here’s a look at the backyard:

toronto-house-for-sale-274-carlton-street-14

The history

This 19th-century home was completely redesigned in the 1980s. It now has a completely open floor plan—not only on the first floor, but also on the second and third floors, each of which has a single bedroom and ensuite bathroom.

The master bedroom is on the second floor:

toronto-house-for-sale-274-carlton-street-6

Yup, the walls are full of storage:

toronto-house-for-sale-274-carlton-street-7

Bask in the 1980s splendour of this ensuite bathroom:

toronto-house-for-sale-274-carlton-street-8

There’s another bedroom on the third floor. Most people seem to prefer a little more separation between their sleeping area and their showering area, but this house doesn’t play by the rules:

toronto-house-for-sale-274-carlton-street-10

Big selling point

The skylight at the top of the spiral staircase provides plenty of natural light:

toronto-house-for-sale-274-carlton-street-9

Possible deal breaker

The 1980s redesign was done for a couple with one child. Families with more children might not find the layout to their liking.

By the numbers

• $1,598,000
• $6,996.69 in taxes (2016)
• 2,500 square feet
• 20.5-by-135-foot lot
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 parking spots
• 2 fireplaces

